Sleep Technologies Recalls Eco Terra Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulation; Sold Exclusively on Ecoterrabeds.com

  • Recalled Eco Terra Hybrid Latex Mattress
  • Recalled Eco Terra Hybrid Latex Mattress Label
Name of Product:
Eco Terra Hybrid Latex Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses violate the smoldering ignition requirements of the federal mattress flammability regulation, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 84

Consumer Contact

Sleep Technologies toll-free at 888-605-0409 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email support@ecoterrabeds.com, or online at https://ecoterrabeds.com/pages/recall or www.ecoterrabeds.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model ECO TERRA Eco Terra Mattresses manufactured from Aug 5, 2022 to Aug 18, 2022. The mattresses are 10 inches thick with a top panel that is ivory and quilted. The side panel is brown knit quilted with horizontal lines, and the top and bottom tape edges are ivory. The manufacture dates and model name “ECO TERRA” are located on the mattress label, sewn into the cover.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress, and contact Sleep Technologies to receive a free cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal regulation. Sleep Technologies is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Ecoterrabeds.com in August 2022 for about $900.
Manufacturer(s):
Sleep Technologies Inc., d/b/a The Natural Latex Co. of Camarillo, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-150

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Eco Terra Hybrid Latex Mattress
