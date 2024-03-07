Sleep Technologies Recalls Eco Terra Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulation; Sold Exclusively on Ecoterrabeds.com

The mattresses violate the smoldering ignition requirements of the federal mattress flammability regulation, posing a fire hazard.
Sleep Technologies toll-free at 888-605-0409 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email support@ecoterrabeds.com, or online at https://ecoterrabeds.com/pages/recall or www.ecoterrabeds.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model ECO TERRA Eco Terra Mattresses manufactured from Aug 5, 2022 to Aug 18, 2022. The mattresses are 10 inches thick with a top panel that is ivory and quilted. The side panel is brown knit quilted with horizontal lines, and the top and bottom tape edges are ivory. The manufacture dates and model name “ECO TERRA” are located on the mattress label, sewn into the cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress, and contact Sleep Technologies to receive a free cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal regulation. Sleep Technologies is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
