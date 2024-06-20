 Skip to main content

StyleCraft Recalls Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled StyleCraft Instinct Professional Vector Motor Cordless Hair Clippers (blue)
  • Model and Lot number location on the recalled clippers
Name of Product:
Instinct Professional Vector Motor Cordless Hair Clippers
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled clippers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 50,000 (In addition, about 1,320 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

StyleCraft toll-free at 888-864-6409 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at CSteam@stylecraftus.com, online at www.stylecraftus.com/recall or www.stylecraftus.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves StyleCraft Instinct Cordless Clippers with model number SC607M. The model number and lot number are printed on the back of the recalled clippers. Only the following lot numbers are included in this recall: 35-22, 40-22, 15-23, 20-23, 25-23, 30-23, 35-23, and 40-23. The products were sold in blue, red, and black. The letters “SC” and the name “INSTINCT” are printed on the front cover.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and charging the recalled clippers, and visit StyleCraft for instructions to remove the battery and to receive a free battery replacement. Batteries can be replaced by visiting one of StyleCraft’s authorized service centers, or by returning the unit to StyleCraft by mail in a pre-paid shipping package. Consumers should dispose of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

StyleCraft has received six reports of the batteries overheating or causing a fire, including one minor burn.

Sold At:
Professional beauty supply stores nationwide and online at www.stylecraftus.com and www.amazon.com from January 2023 through May 2024 for about $250.
Importer(s):

StyleCraft LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-269
