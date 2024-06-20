StyleCraft Recalls Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled clippers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 50,000 (In addition, about 1,320 were sold in Canada)
StyleCraft toll-free at 888-864-6409 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at CSteam@stylecraftus.com, online at www.stylecraftus.com/recall or www.stylecraftus.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves StyleCraft Instinct Cordless Clippers with model number SC607M. The model number and lot number are printed on the back of the recalled clippers. Only the following lot numbers are included in this recall: 35-22, 40-22, 15-23, 20-23, 25-23, 30-23, 35-23, and 40-23. The products were sold in blue, red, and black. The letters “SC” and the name “INSTINCT” are printed on the front cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using and charging the recalled clippers, and visit StyleCraft for instructions to remove the battery and to receive a free battery replacement. Batteries can be replaced by visiting one of StyleCraft’s authorized service centers, or by returning the unit to StyleCraft by mail in a pre-paid shipping package. Consumers should dispose of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations.
StyleCraft has received six reports of the batteries overheating or causing a fire, including one minor burn.
StyleCraft LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.