Steamist Recalls Wall-Mounted Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

Name of Product:
Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats
Hazard:

The wall mounting bracket and seat rods supporting the Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat can corrode and break, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 18, 2024
Units:

About 3,900 (In addition, about 733 were sold in Canada and about 126 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Steamist toll-free at 866-968-2250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, recall@steamist.com, or online at www.steamist.com/recall-notices or www.steamist.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the website for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves wall-mounted, folding shower seats made of teak wood slats joined together by support rods that extend from two wall-mounting brackets. The recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats have model numbers SBS-101BN, SBS-101PN, SBS-101PC or SBS-101ORB and have brushed nickel, polished nickel, polished chrome or oil-rubbed bronze finishes on the support rods and bracket covers. The recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats measure 20 inches wide by 13 inches deep.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower seats and contact Steamist to determine if their product is included in the recall and for instructions for how to participate in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 62 reports of the shower seats breaking, including 4 reports of injuries.

Sold At:
Specialty plumbing supply outlets in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 2009 through February 2015 for between $490 and $660.
Importer(s):

Steamist Inc., of East Rutherford, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-086
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

