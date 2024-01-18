Steamist Recalls Wall-Mounted Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The wall mounting bracket and seat rods supporting the Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat can corrode and break, posing fall and laceration hazards.
About 3,900 (In addition, about 733 were sold in Canada and about 126 were sold in Mexico)
Steamist toll-free at 866-968-2250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, recall@steamist.com, or online at www.steamist.com/recall-notices or www.steamist.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the website for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves wall-mounted, folding shower seats made of teak wood slats joined together by support rods that extend from two wall-mounting brackets. The recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats have model numbers SBS-101BN, SBS-101PN, SBS-101PC or SBS-101ORB and have brushed nickel, polished nickel, polished chrome or oil-rubbed bronze finishes on the support rods and bracket covers. The recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats measure 20 inches wide by 13 inches deep.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower seats and contact Steamist to determine if their product is included in the recall and for instructions for how to participate in the recall.
The firm has received 62 reports of the shower seats breaking, including 4 reports of injuries.
Steamist Inc., of East Rutherford, New Jersey
