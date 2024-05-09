 Skip to main content

Spin Swivel Chairs Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Article

  • Recalled Spin Swivel Chair in Calcite Ivory
  • Recalled Spin Swivel Chair in Desert Gray
  • Recalled Spin Swivel Chair in Sunset Orange
  • Recalled Spin Swivel Chair in Ink Blue
Name of Product:
Spin Swivel Chairs
Hazard:

The swivel chair’s base can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 09, 2024
Units:

About 4,500 (In addition, about 140 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Article toll-free at 888-746-3455 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email at service@article.com, or online at https://www.article.com/c/spin-recall or https://www.article.com and click on the “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Spin Swivel Chairs. The upholstered swivel chairs have gold-colored stainless steel swivel legs and were sold in ivory, gray, orange, and blue upholstery. The swivel chairs measure approximately 32.5 inches tall, 32 inches deep, and 30.5 inches wide.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swivel chairs, and contact Article for a free replacement base and installation instructions. Article is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 190 reports of the base of the swivel chair breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at article.com from July 2021 through June 2023 for about $700.
Importer(s):

Trademango Solutions Inc., dba Article, of Canada

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-231

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

