Spin Swivel Chairs Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Article

The swivel chair’s base can break, posing a fall hazard.
About 4,500 (In addition, about 140 were sold in Canada)
This recall involves Spin Swivel Chairs. The upholstered swivel chairs have gold-colored stainless steel swivel legs and were sold in ivory, gray, orange, and blue upholstery. The swivel chairs measure approximately 32.5 inches tall, 32 inches deep, and 30.5 inches wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swivel chairs, and contact Article for a free replacement base and installation instructions. Article is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 190 reports of the base of the swivel chair breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Trademango Solutions Inc., dba Article, of Canada
