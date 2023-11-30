Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Supacaz Brand Orbitron Pedals Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The pedal body can detach from the pedal spindle and/or the pedal spindle can break, posing a fall hazard.
About 3,000 (In addition, 169 were sold in Canada and 7 were sold in Mexico)
Specialized Bicycle toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or via Live Chat online at www.specialized.com/us/en/safety-notices/recall or www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Supacaz Orbitron bicycle pedals. The pedals are replaceable, low-profile and made of alloy. They were sold in oil slick multicolor and measure about eight inches long and four inches wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Supacaz Orbitron Pedals and contact Specialized for a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by retailers who sold this product.
The firm has received 21 reports of pedals breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc, of Morgan Hill, California
