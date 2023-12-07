Sourceone Ventures Recalls Windsor Queen Xtrabed™ Due to Injury and Tip Over Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair

The outer case or cabinet on the front, or smaller side, of the Xtrabed can break and fall when opening the bed from the front, posing an injury hazard. Further, the Xtrabed can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.
About 12,000 (In addition, about 275 were sold in Canada)
J Grubb Designs at 800-392-0090 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at Service@roomandloft.com or online at www.roomandloft.com/recalls or www.roomandloft.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Bed. The bed was sold in white, brown and gray colors. When in the closed and stored position, it measures about 62 inches wide and 47 inches tall and has the appearance of drawers. When opened in the bed position, it measures about 62 inches wide and 82 inches long. Recalled models have a manufactured date prior to May 2022. These models do not have a notch in the small tray of the bed, which is visible when opened.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Xtrabeds and contact J Grubb Designs, a wholly owned subsidiary of SourceOne Ventures, to schedule a free home repair by a technician. Consumers who opt to not receive the repair can instead select a full refund. J Grubb Designs is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 19 reports of the Xtrabed’s outer case breaking and falling when opened from the front, resulting in 11 injuries to consumers’ shoulders, back, legs, knees or feet. The firm has received one report of a tip-over resulting in bruising to the arm.
SourceOne Ventures Inc., of Anaheim, California
