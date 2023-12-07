Sourceone Ventures Recalls Windsor Queen Xtrabed™ Due to Injury and Tip Over Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair

Description:

This recall involves the Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Bed. The bed was sold in white, brown and gray colors. When in the closed and stored position, it measures about 62 inches wide and 47 inches tall and has the appearance of drawers. When opened in the bed position, it measures about 62 inches wide and 82 inches long. Recalled models have a manufactured date prior to May 2022. These models do not have a notch in the small tray of the bed, which is visible when opened.