Sourceone Ventures Recalls Windsor Queen Xtrabed™ Due to Injury and Tip Over Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair

  • Recalled Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Bed (closed)
  • Recalled Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Bed (open)
  • Left: Models after May 2022 (with notch) -- Right: Models prior to May 2022 (without notch)
Name of Product:
Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Beds
Hazard:

The outer case or cabinet on the front, or smaller side, of the Xtrabed can break and fall when opening the bed from the front, posing an injury hazard. Further, the Xtrabed can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 12,000 (In addition, about 275 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

J Grubb Designs at 800-392-0090 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at Service@roomandloft.com or online at www.roomandloft.com/recalls or www.roomandloft.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Bed. The bed was sold in white, brown and gray colors. When in the closed and stored position, it measures about 62 inches wide and 47 inches tall and has the appearance of drawers. When opened in the bed position, it measures about 62 inches wide and 82 inches long. Recalled models have a manufactured date prior to May 2022. These models do not have a notch in the small tray of the bed, which is visible when opened.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Xtrabeds and contact J Grubb Designs, a wholly owned subsidiary of SourceOne Ventures, to schedule a free home repair by a technician. Consumers who opt to not receive the repair can instead select a full refund. J Grubb Designs is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of the Xtrabed’s outer case breaking and falling when opened from the front, resulting in 11 injuries to consumers’ shoulders, back, legs, knees or feet. The firm has received one report of a tip-over resulting in bruising to the arm.

Sold At:
Online at www.wayfair.com from November 2016 through April 2023 for between $1,500 and $1,860.
Importer(s):

SourceOne Ventures Inc., of Anaheim, California

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-047
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

