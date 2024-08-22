Shawshank LEDz Recalls Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters Toys and Easter Squeezable Toys Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Ace Hardware

The squeeze ball toy contains a liquid and glitter combination inside a thick membrane. If the membrane is ruptured, the glittery water can splash onto a child’s face and body, posing an injury hazard.
About 9,600
Shawshank LEDz Inc. collect at 480-802-1085 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at robert@shawshankledz.com, online at https://shawshankledz.com/Disclosures-recall.html or https://shawshankledz.com/ and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
This recall involves the Monster Squeezable and Easter Squeezable designs of the Squeeze Plush Ball toys. The Monster Squeezable toys have model number 702053 and UPC code 810447020536, and Easter Squeezable toys have model number 768152 and UPC code 810067681520. The model number and UPC code are printed on a removable hang tag. The lot numbers that are included (PC: 0224 for Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters and PC:1223 for Easter Squeezable) are printed on the top right corner of the permanent sewn-on tag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Squeeze Plush Ball Monster Squeezable and Easter Squeezable toys, and return the toys to the store where purchased for a full refund of $5 in the form of cash. If it is not possible for a consumer to return the recalled product to a store, they can contact Shawshank for a postage-paid label to return their toys to Shawshank for a full refund of $5 in the form of a check.
The firm has received two reports of incidents. One incident involved a child having their eyes flushed out by a medical professional to remove glitter.
Shawshank LEDz Inc., of Gilbert, Arizona
