Security Equipment Recalls SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray Canisters Due to Failure to Operate in an Emergency

The Sabre Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray canisters do not contain the red nozzle on top of the valve stem that is needed to deploy the product and will not deploy pepper gel spray when it is triggered. Also, the canisters can fail to spray in the defense of the individual during an emergency.
About 4,000
Security Equipment Corp. at 800-325-9568 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customersupport@sabredred.com or online at www.saberered.com and click on “Aim & Fire Pepper Spray Recall” or at https://www.sabrered.com/2023-aim-and-fire-pepper-gel-recall/ for more information.
This recall involves SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel with Training Canisters with model number SDP-G-03. The canisters look like a toy gun and have a black handle with an orange body. Only units with the expiration date of 9/2027 are included in the recall. The expiration date can be found on the white label on the side of the canisters.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray with Training Canisters and contact Security Equipment Corporation for instructions on receiving a free replacement product. The firm will provide a free shipping label to return the product.
The firm has received two reports of the red nozzle missing. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
