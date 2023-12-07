 Skip to main content

Security Equipment Recalls SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray Canisters Due to Failure to Operate in an Emergency

  • Recalled SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray with Training Canister
  • Red nozzle on top of the recalled SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Canister
Name of Product:
SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray with Training Canisters
Hazard:

The Sabre Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray canisters do not contain the red nozzle on top of the valve stem that is needed to deploy the product and will not deploy pepper gel spray when it is triggered. Also, the canisters can fail to spray in the defense of the individual during an emergency.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 4,000

Consumer Contact

Security Equipment Corp. at 800-325-9568 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customersupport@sabredred.com or online at www.saberered.com and click on “Aim & Fire Pepper Spray Recall” or at https://www.sabrered.com/2023-aim-and-fire-pepper-gel-recall/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel with Training Canisters with model number SDP-G-03. The canisters look like a toy gun and have a black handle with an orange body. Only units with the expiration date of 9/2027 are included in the recall. The expiration date can be found on the white label on the side of the canisters.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray with Training Canisters and contact Security Equipment Corporation for instructions on receiving a free replacement product. The firm will provide a free shipping label to return the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the red nozzle missing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2023 through August 2023 for about $50.
Manufacturer(s):
Security Equipment Corporation, of Fenton, Missouri
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-040
