Samsung Recalls Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Slide-in Electric Ranges
Hazard:

Front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 08, 2024
Units:

About 1,120,905

Consumer Contact

Samsung toll-free at 833-775-0120 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com, or at samsung.com/us/support/range-knob-kit to request free knob locks.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Samsung Electric Slide-In Ranges with the model numbers below.

The model number is located on the ranges on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin located on the bottom of the oven.

Recalled Model Numbers 
NE58K9430SS/AA 
NE58N9430SG/AA 
NE58R9431SG/AA 
NE58R9431SS/AA 
NE58R9431ST/AA 
NE58F9500SS/AA 
NE58K9500SG/AA 
NE58F9710WS/AA 
NE58K9850WS/AA 
NE58K9850WG/AA 
NE58K9852WG/AA 
NE58H9950WS/AA 
NE58R9311SS/AA
NE63T8111SG/AA 
NE63T8111SS/AA 
NE63T8311SG/AA 
NE63T8311SS/AA 
NE63BG8315SSAA 
NE63CB831512AA 
NE63BB851112AA 
NE63T8511SG/AA 
NE63T8511SS/AA 
NE63T8511ST/AA 
NE63A8711QN/AA 
NE63BB871112AA 
NE63T8711SG/AA
NE63T8711SS/AA
NE63T8711ST/AA
NE63T8751SG/AA 
NE63T8751SS/AA
Remedy:

Consumers should contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.

Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can enable the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.

Incidents/Injuries:

Samsung has received over 300 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets since 2013. These ranges have been involved in approximately 250 fires. At least 18 fires caused extensive property damage. Approximately 40 injuries have been reported, eight of which required medical attention, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.

Sold At:
Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide, and online at Samsung.com. Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050.
Manufacturer(s):
Samsung Electronics America Inc., of Ridgefield Park, N.J.
Important Message from CPSC:

CPSC urges consumers to follow the following safety advice to avoid the risk of fire:

  • Never place, leave, or store anything on the top of your range. Such items can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on. Fires can occur when items are left on the top surface of any range that is accidentally activated or left on.

For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
24-335

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

