Samsung Recalls Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,120,905
Samsung toll-free at 833-775-0120 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com, or at samsung.com/us/support/range-knob-kit to request free knob locks.
Recall Details
This recall involves Samsung Electric Slide-In Ranges with the model numbers below.
The model number is located on the ranges on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin located on the bottom of the oven.
|Recalled Model Numbers
|NE58K9430SS/AA
|NE58N9430SG/AA
|NE58R9431SG/AA
|NE58R9431SS/AA
|NE58R9431ST/AA
|NE58F9500SS/AA
|NE58K9500SG/AA
|NE58F9710WS/AA
|NE58K9850WS/AA
|NE58K9850WG/AA
|NE58K9852WG/AA
|NE58H9950WS/AA
|NE58R9311SS/AA
|NE63T8111SG/AA
|NE63T8111SS/AA
|NE63T8311SG/AA
|NE63T8311SS/AA
|NE63BG8315SSAA
|NE63CB831512AA
|NE63BB851112AA
|NE63T8511SG/AA
|NE63T8511SS/AA
|NE63T8511ST/AA
|NE63A8711QN/AA
|NE63BB871112AA
|NE63T8711SG/AA
|NE63T8711SS/AA
|NE63T8711ST/AA
|NE63T8751SG/AA
|NE63T8751SS/AA
Consumers should contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.
Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.
Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can enable the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.
Samsung has received over 300 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets since 2013. These ranges have been involved in approximately 250 fires. At least 18 fires caused extensive property damage. Approximately 40 injuries have been reported, eight of which required medical attention, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.
CPSC urges consumers to follow the following safety advice to avoid the risk of fire:
- Never place, leave, or store anything on the top of your range. Such items can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on. Fires can occur when items are left on the top surface of any range that is accidentally activated or left on.
For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
