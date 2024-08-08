Samsung Recalls Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.

Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can enable the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.