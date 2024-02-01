SRAM Recalls Shift Brake Levers Due to Crash Hazard

The clamp bolt on the brake lever can come loose, posing a crash hazard to the rider. A rider uses the brake lever to activate the braking system to slow or stop the bicycle.
About 61,300 (In addition, about 2,940 were sold in Canada)
SRAM at 800-346-2928 between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit https://www.sram.com/en/service/recalls and click on “Recall Notice” for more information or visit www.sram.com and click on “Recalls” under “Service/Support.”
This recall involves all SRAM 12-speed shift brake levers sold separately as upgrade or replacement kits. The hoods of the brake levers are black.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SRAM shift brake levers and inspect their levers for tightness. If the shift brake lever rotates or is loose, the consumer will be offered a free brake installation inspection at an authorized SRAM retailer. If the brake installation is loose at the dealer inspection, the clamp bolt assembly will be tightened or replaced at no charge to the consumer.
None reported
