SMEG USA Recalls Refrigerators Due to Injury Hazard

This recall involves SMEG-branded, retro style refrigerators with freezer, with model numbers starting with FAB38U. The special-order refrigerators measure about 28 inches wide, 30 inches deep and 80 inches high, and were sold in black, cream, pastel blue, pastel green, red and white, with either left-opening or right-opening doors with handles. The refrigerators have three adjustable glass shelves and two drawers. The bottom freezer has a separate door and three drawers. “SMEG” is on the front of the refrigerator, and “Made in Italy”, the model, and serial numbers that begin with 2781 are printed on a white label inside of the refrigerator’s top door.