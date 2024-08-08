SMEG USA Recalls Refrigerators Due to Injury Hazard

The refrigerator door can detach and fall off, posing an injury hazard.
About 900
SMEG USA toll-free at 888-763-4782 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@smegusa.com, or online at https://www.smeg.com/us/recall or www.smeg.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SMEG-branded, retro style refrigerators with freezer, with model numbers starting with FAB38U. The special-order refrigerators measure about 28 inches wide, 30 inches deep and 80 inches high, and were sold in black, cream, pastel blue, pastel green, red and white, with either left-opening or right-opening doors with handles. The refrigerators have three adjustable glass shelves and two drawers. The bottom freezer has a separate door and three drawers. “SMEG” is on the front of the refrigerator, and “Made in Italy”, the model, and serial numbers that begin with 2781 are printed on a white label inside of the refrigerator’s top door.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled refrigerators, and contact SMEG USA to schedule a free repair by a certified service provider. Consumers will be asked to email a photo of both the refrigerator’s model number and the serial number to recall@smegusa.com.
The firm has received nine reports of the refrigerator door falling off. No injuries have been reported.
SMEG USA Inc., of New York
