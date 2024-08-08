 Skip to main content

SMEG USA Recalls Refrigerators Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled SMEG refrigerator
  • “Made in Italy”, the model, and serial numbers are printed on a white label inside of the refrigerator’s top door
Name of Product:
SMEG Refrigerators
Hazard:

The refrigerator door can detach and fall off, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 08, 2024
Units:

About 900

Consumer Contact

SMEG USA toll-free at 888-763-4782 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@smegusa.com, or online at https://www.smeg.com/us/recall or www.smeg.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SMEG-branded, retro style refrigerators with freezer, with model numbers starting with FAB38U. The special-order refrigerators measure about 28 inches wide, 30 inches deep and 80 inches high, and were sold in black, cream, pastel blue, pastel green, red and white, with either left-opening or right-opening doors with handles. The refrigerators have three adjustable glass shelves and two drawers. The bottom freezer has a separate door and three drawers. “SMEG” is on the front of the refrigerator, and “Made in Italy”, the model, and serial numbers that begin with 2781 are printed on a white label inside of the refrigerator’s top door.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled refrigerators, and contact SMEG USA to schedule a free repair by a certified service provider. Consumers will be asked to email a photo of both the refrigerator’s model number and the serial number to recall@smegusa.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the refrigerator door falling off. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent kitchen and appliance stores nationwide and online at www.williams-sonoma.com, https://www.ajmadison.com and www.wayfair.com from September 2020 through January 2024 for about $4,300.
Importer(s):

SMEG USA Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
24-334
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled SMEG refrigerator
SMEG USA Recalls Refrigerators Due to Injury Hazard

The refrigerator door can detach and fall off, posing an injury hazard.

Samsung Slide-In Electric Range Model NE58F9500SS/AA
Samsung Recalls Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mug
MM Products Recalls JoyJolt™ Declan Glass Coffee Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

The glass mugs can break and crack when filled with hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce Blending Container
Vitamix Reannounces and Expands Recall of Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce Blending Containers and Blade Bases Due to Laceration Hazard; Offers New Repair Kit Due to Additional Injuries

The containers can separate from the blade base exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Frigidaire Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Range: Model PLEFMZ99GC
Electrolux Group Reannounces Recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Multiple Fires and Injuries Reported

Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled ZLINE double-door wall oven
ZLINE Recalls Built-In Electric Wall Ovens Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The oven door hinge can dislodge, releasing the spring, which can damage or break through the door trim, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product