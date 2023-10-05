Russound Recalls MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers Due to Fire Hazard

The internal circuit board components can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 3,170 (In addition, about 245 were sold in Canada)
Russound at 800-638-8055 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@russound.com or online at https://russound.com/MCA88 or https://russound.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifier that provides up to eight zones of distributed audio. The controller measures about 17 inches wide by 3.5 inches high by 17.2 inches deep and weighs 28.8 pounds. The unit has model number MCA-88 on the front of the housing. The units that are subject to recall have serial numbers that begin with four digits ranging from 2047 through 2307. The serial numbers are located on a visible label on the front of the unit under the clear plastic cover. “Russound” is printed on the front of the amplifier.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers and contact Russound to arrange for a free replacement unit to be installed at no cost by a certified professional installer.
The firm has received 16 reports of smoking, charring and burning. The damage has been contained to the unit only. No injuries have been reported.
Russound/FMP Inc., of Portsmouth, New Hampshire
