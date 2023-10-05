 Skip to main content

Russound Recalls MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifier
  • Serial Number Label is visible under the clear plastic cover
  • Serial number highlighting first four digits (2047 through 2307)
Name of Product:
Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers
Hazard:

The internal circuit board components can overheat, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 05, 2023
Units:

About 3,170 (In addition, about 245 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Russound at 800-638-8055 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@russound.com or online at https://russound.com/MCA88 or https://russound.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifier that provides up to eight zones of distributed audio. The controller measures about 17 inches wide by 3.5 inches high by 17.2 inches deep and weighs 28.8 pounds. The unit has model number MCA-88 on the front of the housing. The units that are subject to recall have serial numbers that begin with four digits ranging from 2047 through 2307. The serial numbers are located on a visible label on the front of the unit under the clear plastic cover. “Russound” is printed on the front of the amplifier.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers and contact Russound to arrange for a free replacement unit to be installed at no cost by a certified professional installer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 16 reports of smoking, charring and burning. The damage has been contained to the unit only.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Sold to wholesalers, who then sell them to installation professionals for sale to and installation for consumers from January 2021 through July 2023 for about $4,000.
Importer(s):

Russound/FMP Inc., of Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-003
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

