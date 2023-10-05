Russound Recalls MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifier that provides up to eight zones of distributed audio. The controller measures about 17 inches wide by 3.5 inches high by 17.2 inches deep and weighs 28.8 pounds. The unit has model number MCA-88 on the front of the housing. The units that are subject to recall have serial numbers that begin with four digits ranging from 2047 through 2307. The serial numbers are located on a visible label on the front of the unit under the clear plastic cover. “Russound” is printed on the front of the amplifier.