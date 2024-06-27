 Skip to main content

Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

  • Recalled Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks
  • Recalled PPCXM06 Magnetic Power Bank
  • Recalled PPCXW06 Power Bank
Name of Product:
Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 27, 2024
Units:

About 132,000

Consumer Contact

Baseus toll-free at 855-215-5824 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at care@baseus.com, online at https://baseuspowerbankrecall.expertinquiry.com, or www.baseus.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Baseus power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06. Both PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 were offered in white, black, light blue, and light pink colors. Both models have a magnetic side that attaches to mobile phones with magnetic charging functionality. The model number is displayed on the magnetic side of the device, and “20W” is displayed on the non-magnetic side. Model PPCXM06 measures about 4 in. x 2-½ in. x 0.64 in., and model PPCXW06 measures about 4 in. x 2-½ in. x ½ in. Only power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 are part of this recall. Some power banks were listed on Amazon under the model number PPXCW06. 

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Baseus power bank models, and contact Baseus for a full refund with proof of purchase, or a $36 cash refund without proof of purchase. Consumers will need to submit a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number to the firm’s recall registration page. Consumers without an order number will need to submit a photo of the power bank with their name and the date written in permanent marker. Baseus and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly. Consumers should dispose of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

Baseus has received 171 reports of incidents, including 132 reports of bulging or swelling batteries and 39 reports of fires, resulting in 13 burn injuries and about $20,000 in property damage.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com and Baseus.com from April 2022 through April 2024 for between $18 and $55.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-287
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks
Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

