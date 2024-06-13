Bambu Lab Recalls A1 3D Printers Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards

When the recalled 3D printer’s heatbed cable is bent or damaged, it can short-circuit and spark or burn through the insulation layer, posing electric shock and fire hazards.
About 12,800
Bambu Lab by email at a1recall@bambulab.com, or online at https://bambulab.com/en-us/support/A1recall or at https://bambulab.com/en-us and click on “A1 Recall” at the top of page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bambu Lab model A1 3D printers. The sixth digit of the serial numbers of affected units, located on the QR code sticker on the rear of the printer, is “A”. The recalled printers measure approximately 18 inches by 16 inches by 17 inches, and were sold for personal use. The company name and model, “Bambu Lab A1”, are located on the printer’s x-axis motor cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 3D printers, and contact Bambu Lab to arrange either (1) return of their A1 3D printers for a full refund, or (2) for free replacement of the heatbed and cable by a local electronics repair facility. Consumers requesting a full refund will be sent a prepaid shipping label to return the printer. Consumers should not attempt to fix the recalled product themselves. Bambu Lab has contacted all known purchasers.
The firm has received a total of 19 reports of damaged cables, including one cable sparking. No injuries have been reported.
Bambu Lab USA Inc., of Austin, Texas
