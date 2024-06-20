Goal Zero Recalls Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Yeti Link Expansion Modules along with EC8 power cables. They were sold as kits and also sold separately. The modules and cables were used in homes and installed in vehicles. For vehicles, the module allows consumers to wire the modules to the vehicle alternator to enable the battery to charge while the vehicle is running. In homes, the modules and cables allow consumers to connect additional batteries to the Yeti Power Station/Generator. Yeti Link Modules with model number 98200 or 98210 and Goal Zero are printed on the module.