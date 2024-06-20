 Skip to main content

Goal Zero Recalls Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Yeti Link Expansion Module
  • Recalled 12’ EC8 Extension Cable
  • Recalled Male EC8 to Ring Cable
  • Recalled Female EC8 to Ring Cable
  • Recalled MPPTx to Tank Cable with EC8 Connector
Name of Product:
Yeti Link Expansion Modules and EC8 Cables
Hazard:

The connection between the Yeti Link Expansion modules and the cables can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 34,460 (In addition, about 815 were sold in Canada) (The EC8 cables were previously recalled in April 2021) 

Consumer Contact

Goal Zero toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@goalzero.com, or online at www.goalzero.com and at the bottom of the page click on “Notices/Recalls” under the Support column, or at  www.goalzero.com/pages/notices-recalls for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Yeti Link Expansion Modules along with EC8 power cables. They were sold as kits and also sold separately. The modules and cables were used in homes and installed in vehicles. For vehicles, the module allows consumers to wire the modules to the vehicle alternator to enable the battery to charge while the vehicle is running. In homes, the modules and cables allow consumers to connect additional batteries to the Yeti Power Station/Generator. Yeti Link Modules with model number 98200 or 98210 and Goal Zero are printed on the module. 

Recalled Product NameModel Number
Yeti Link Expansion Module98200 and 98210
Male EC8 to Ring Cable98203 and 98204
Female EC8 to Ring Cable98202 and 98205
MPPTx to Tank Cable with EC8 connector98410
12’ EC8 Extension Cable98201 and 98206
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yeti Link modules and cables, and contact Goal Zero to receive a free replacement kit. The kit includes a new Yeti Link module and all the necessary cables with a new connector and instructions. Goal Zero will mail a box and prepaid postage to each consumer who registers at www.goalzero.com/pages/notices-recalls. All replacement kits will be mailed to consumers after they have returned the recalled module. All cables can be discarded in the household trash. Goal Zero is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the cables melting inside a vehicle, causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
REI, Bass Pro, Batteries Plus, Scheels, and Sportsman's Warehouse stores nationwide, and online at Goal Zero.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Backcountry.com from November 2018 through April 2024 for between $50 and $500.
Importer(s):

Goal Zero LLC, of Draper, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-270
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Yeti Link Expansion Module
Goal Zero Recalls Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The connection between the Yeti Link Expansion modules and the cables can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.

