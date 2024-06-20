Goal Zero Recalls Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The connection between the Yeti Link Expansion modules and the cables can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 34,460 (In addition, about 815 were sold in Canada) (The EC8 cables were previously recalled in April 2021)
Goal Zero toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@goalzero.com, or online at www.goalzero.com and at the bottom of the page click on “Notices/Recalls” under the Support column, or at www.goalzero.com/pages/notices-recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Yeti Link Expansion Modules along with EC8 power cables. They were sold as kits and also sold separately. The modules and cables were used in homes and installed in vehicles. For vehicles, the module allows consumers to wire the modules to the vehicle alternator to enable the battery to charge while the vehicle is running. In homes, the modules and cables allow consumers to connect additional batteries to the Yeti Power Station/Generator. Yeti Link Modules with model number 98200 or 98210 and Goal Zero are printed on the module.
|Recalled Product Name
|Model Number
|Yeti Link Expansion Module
|98200 and 98210
|Male EC8 to Ring Cable
|98203 and 98204
|Female EC8 to Ring Cable
|98202 and 98205
|MPPTx to Tank Cable with EC8 connector
|98410
|12’ EC8 Extension Cable
|98201 and 98206
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yeti Link modules and cables, and contact Goal Zero to receive a free replacement kit. The kit includes a new Yeti Link module and all the necessary cables with a new connector and instructions. Goal Zero will mail a box and prepaid postage to each consumer who registers at www.goalzero.com/pages/notices-recalls. All replacement kits will be mailed to consumers after they have returned the recalled module. All cables can be discarded in the household trash. Goal Zero is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received two reports of the cables melting inside a vehicle, causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Goal Zero LLC, of Draper, Utah
