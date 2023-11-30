 Skip to main content

Russound Recalls AW70V6 Loudspeakers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
Russound Loudspeakers Model AW70V6
Hazard:

The front baffle of the speaker can separate from the rear housing, allowing the speaker to fall from its installed location, posing an impact injury hazard to people or property below.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 30, 2023
Units:

About 4,600 (In addition, about 600 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Russound at 800-638-8055 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@russound.com or online at https://russound.com/AW70V6 or https://russound.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Russound Model AW70V6 loudspeakers, designed primarily for use with commercial audio systems that use 70V or 100V speaker wiring, but they can also be used in residential applications. All products with the model number AW70V6 are included in this recall.  The speakers have a label attached to the rear of each AW70V6 loudspeaker with “Russound”, the model number, and 70V/100V. The speakers measure 12-1/6 inches high by 8-1/2 inches wide by 9-1/2 inches deep and were sold in white or black colors.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the recalled speakers that are mounted at elevated positions. Contact Russound to arrange for a free replacement loudspeaker.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a recalled loudspeaker falling. The damage was contained to the loudspeaker itself. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Wholesalers who sold them to installation professionals for sale to and installation for consumers from March 2017 through March 2023, and sold online at Crutchfield.com for between $400 and $600 per pair.
Importer(s):

Russound/FMP Inc., of Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-032
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

