Russound Recalls AW70V6 Loudspeakers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The front baffle of the speaker can separate from the rear housing, allowing the speaker to fall from its installed location, posing an impact injury hazard to people or property below.
About 4,600 (In addition, about 600 in Canada)
Russound at 800-638-8055 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@russound.com or online at https://russound.com/AW70V6 or https://russound.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Russound Model AW70V6 loudspeakers, designed primarily for use with commercial audio systems that use 70V or 100V speaker wiring, but they can also be used in residential applications. All products with the model number AW70V6 are included in this recall. The speakers have a label attached to the rear of each AW70V6 loudspeaker with “Russound”, the model number, and 70V/100V. The speakers measure 12-1/6 inches high by 8-1/2 inches wide by 9-1/2 inches deep and were sold in white or black colors.
Consumers should immediately remove the recalled speakers that are mounted at elevated positions. Contact Russound to arrange for a free replacement loudspeaker.
The firm has received one report of a recalled loudspeaker falling. The damage was contained to the loudspeaker itself. No injuries have been reported.
Russound/FMP Inc., of Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.