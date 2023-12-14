Room & Board Recalls Griffin Duo Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Collapse, Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and inspect each of the eight brackets to determine if set screws have been installed. If they have been installed in each bracket, new set screws are not needed. If any brackets are missing set screws, a set screw must be installed before the bunk bed is used again. Room & Board is contacting all purchasers directly with information on how to perform the bunk bed inspection and repair, and is providing free set screw repair kits to consumers upon request. For consumers unable to perform the inspection or repair, Room & Board will send a representative to their home to inspect for and install the set screws as necessary, free of charge. Room & Board has provided this link to a repair video: https://go.roomandboard.com/037D13 .