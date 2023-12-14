 Skip to main content

Room & Board Recalls Griffin Duo Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Collapse, Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board

  • Recalled Griffin Duo Bunk Bed (Cherry)
  • Recalled Griffin Duo Bunk Bed (Maple)
  • Griffin Duo Bunk Bed Product Label Located on Footboard
  • Diagram Showing Location of Set Screw
Name of Product:
Room & Board Griffin Duo Bunk Beds
Hazard:

Some Griffin Duo Bunk Beds failed to be properly assembled by Room & Board with set screws installed into the side rail brackets at the time of delivery. Brackets lacking set screws can create a collapse risk, and fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Room & Board at 800-301-9720 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday, email shop@roomandboard.com, or online at www.roomandboard.com/product-recalls or www.roomandboard.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Room & Board’s Griffin Duo Bunk Beds. The bunk beds are made from cherry wood or maple wood and have a label on the footboard that identifies the product as the Griffin Duo Bunk Bed.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and inspect each of the eight brackets to determine if set screws have been installed. If they have been installed in each bracket, new set screws are not needed. If any brackets are missing set screws, a set screw must be installed before the bunk bed is used again. Room & Board is contacting all purchasers directly with information on how to perform the bunk bed inspection and repair, and is providing free set screw repair kits to consumers upon request. For consumers unable to perform the inspection or repair, Room & Board will send a representative to their home to inspect for and install the set screws as necessary, free of charge. Room & Board has provided this link to a repair video: https://go.roomandboard.com/037D13.

Incidents/Injuries:

Two incidents of the bunk bed collapsing have been reported. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Room &amp; Board stores nationwide and online atwww.roomandboard.com from May 2013 through May 2017 for between $2,000 and $2,200.
Retailer:

Room & Board Inc., of Golden Valley, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-060
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

