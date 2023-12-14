Room & Board Recalls Griffin Duo Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Collapse, Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board

Some Griffin Duo Bunk Beds failed to be properly assembled by Room & Board with set screws installed into the side rail brackets at the time of delivery. Brackets lacking set screws can create a collapse risk, and fall and injury hazards.
About 500
Room & Board at 800-301-9720 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday, email shop@roomandboard.com, or online at www.roomandboard.com/product-recalls or www.roomandboard.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Room & Board’s Griffin Duo Bunk Beds. The bunk beds are made from cherry wood or maple wood and have a label on the footboard that identifies the product as the Griffin Duo Bunk Bed.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and inspect each of the eight brackets to determine if set screws have been installed. If they have been installed in each bracket, new set screws are not needed. If any brackets are missing set screws, a set screw must be installed before the bunk bed is used again. Room & Board is contacting all purchasers directly with information on how to perform the bunk bed inspection and repair, and is providing free set screw repair kits to consumers upon request. For consumers unable to perform the inspection or repair, Room & Board will send a representative to their home to inspect for and install the set screws as necessary, free of charge. Room & Board has provided this link to a repair video: https://go.roomandboard.com/037D13.
Two incidents of the bunk bed collapsing have been reported. No injuries have been reported.
Room & Board Inc., of Golden Valley, Minnesota
