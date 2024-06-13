Retrospec Recalls Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with Disc Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The front disc brake rotor and brake pads can be misaligned, which can cause brake failure, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 530
Retrospec toll-free at 888-488-2369 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@retrospec.com, or online at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-beaumont-plus-w-disc-brakes-recall or www.retrospec.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Beaumont Plus ST City Bike Step-Thru frame bicycles with disc brakes. They were sold in bluebell (blue), eggshell (white), or mint (green) colors. "Retrospec" is printed on the frame, and the firm's "R" logo is on the front fork. A silver label near the pedals states “Restrospec, Made in Tianjin, China and batch: 12-15-2023”.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and take them to the authorized dealer where purchased, or https://retrospec.com/pages/dealer-locator/ for free installation of a new front fork.
None reported.
Xander Bicycle Corp., dba Retrospec, of Perris, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.