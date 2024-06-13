 Skip to main content

Retrospec Recalls Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with Disc Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Beaumont Plus ST with Disc Brakes in Bluebird
  • Recalled Beaumont Plus ST with Disc Brakes in Eggshell
  • Recalled Beaumont Plus ST with Disc Brakes in Mint
  • Recalled Beaumont Plus ST Bike label on bike frame
Name of Product:
Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with disc brakes
Hazard:

The front disc brake rotor and brake pads can be misaligned, which can cause brake failure, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 13, 2024
Units:

About 530

Consumer Contact

Retrospec toll-free at 888-488-2369 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@retrospec.com, or online at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-beaumont-plus-w-disc-brakes-recall or www.retrospec.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Beaumont Plus ST City Bike Step-Thru frame bicycles with disc brakes. They were sold in bluebell (blue), eggshell (white), or mint (green) colors. "Retrospec" is printed on the frame, and the firm's "R" logo is on the front fork. A silver label near the pedals states “Restrospec, Made in Tianjin, China and batch: 12-15-2023”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and take them to the authorized dealer where purchased, or https://retrospec.com/pages/dealer-locator/ for free installation of a new front fork.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide from February 2024 through March 2024 for about $400.
Importer(s):

Xander Bicycle Corp., dba Retrospec, of Perris, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-266
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

