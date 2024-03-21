 Skip to main content

Ravin Crossbows Recalls Ravin R500 Series Crossbows Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Ravin R500 Model Crossbow
Name of Product:
Ravin R500 Model Crossbows
Hazard:

If nearly but not fully cocked, the crossbow can discharge unexpectedly while consumers cock or uncock the crossbow, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 21, 2024
Units:

About 13,300 (In addition, about 425 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ravin Crossbows toll-free at 888-298-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email at R500recall@ravincrossbows.com, or online at https://www.ravincrossbows.com/r500recall or www.ravincrossbows.com and click on “Safety & Instruction” then “Recall Notices” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves eight Ravin R500 models of crossbows. The R500 series crossbows are about 8 inches wide, axle-to-axle un-cocked, and about 28 inches from end to end. All models have a split limb arrangement with cams mounted between the upper and lower limbs. R500 series crossbows were sold in slate gray and camo colors. All the crossbows include a scope, quiver, cocking handle, quiver bracket and 6 arrows. The Ravin logo and model names are on a decal located on both upper limbs. The serial number is on the left side of the rail above the trigger. 

 

Product NameModel
Ravin R500R050
Ravin R500 SniperR051
Ravin R500E R052
Ravin R500E SniperR053
Ravin R500 XK7R054
Ravin R500 Sniper XK7R055
Ravin R500E XK7R056
Ravin R500E Sniper XK7R057
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ravin R500 series crossbows and contact Ravin Crossbows for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the crossbow unexpectedly discharging. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ravin, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and other stores nationwide, and online at www.ravincrossbows.com from September 2021 through October 2023 for between $2,550 and $4,025.
Manufacturer(s):
Ravin Crossbows LLC, of Superior, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-174
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

