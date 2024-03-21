Ravin Crossbows Recalls Ravin R500 Series Crossbows Due to Injury Hazard

If nearly but not fully cocked, the crossbow can discharge unexpectedly while consumers cock or uncock the crossbow, posing an injury hazard.
About 13,300 (In addition, about 425 were sold in Canada)
Ravin Crossbows toll-free at 888-298-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email at R500recall@ravincrossbows.com, or online at https://www.ravincrossbows.com/r500recall or www.ravincrossbows.com and click on “Safety & Instruction” then “Recall Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves eight Ravin R500 models of crossbows. The R500 series crossbows are about 8 inches wide, axle-to-axle un-cocked, and about 28 inches from end to end. All models have a split limb arrangement with cams mounted between the upper and lower limbs. R500 series crossbows were sold in slate gray and camo colors. All the crossbows include a scope, quiver, cocking handle, quiver bracket and 6 arrows. The Ravin logo and model names are on a decal located on both upper limbs. The serial number is on the left side of the rail above the trigger.
|Product Name
|Model
|Ravin R500
|R050
|Ravin R500 Sniper
|R051
|Ravin R500E
|R052
|Ravin R500E Sniper
|R053
|Ravin R500 XK7
|R054
|Ravin R500 Sniper XK7
|R055
|Ravin R500E XK7
|R056
|Ravin R500E Sniper XK7
|R057
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ravin R500 series crossbows and contact Ravin Crossbows for a free repair.
The firm has received one report of the crossbow unexpectedly discharging. No injuries have been reported.
