Polaris Recalls RZR PRO XP, PRO XP 4, RZR XP and XP 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Polaris Recalls RZR PRO XP, PRO XP 4, RZR XP and XP 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RZR Pro XP
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 RZR XP
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 RZR XP 4
  • Recalled Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2023 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2024 RZR XP and XP 4 ROVs
Hazard:

The improperly routed brake line can contact the front wheels during vehicle operation resulting in brake line damage and brake loss, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 19, 2023
Units:

About 2,500 (In addition, about 170 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number “VIN” is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at  https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2023 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2024 RZR XP and XP 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, graphite, gray, red and white. The recalled vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. If the routing is incorrect, an authorized Polaris dealer will repair the unit at no cost. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received three reports of the brake line being incorrectly installed and experiencing loss of brakes, including one report that a unit hit a large rock.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized Polaris dealers nationwide from January 2023 through August 2023 for between $21,000 and $37,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
24-704

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

