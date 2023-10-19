Polaris Recalls RZR PRO XP, PRO XP 4, RZR XP and XP 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2023 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2024 RZR XP and XP 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, graphite, gray, red and white. The recalled vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.