Polaris Recalls RANGER Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

An improperly installed center brake line can cause the rear brake circuit to remain pressurized during operation, resulting in overheated brakes and reduced braking performance, posing fire and crash hazards.
About 1,025 (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2023 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar and XP 1000 NorthStar Crew vehicles. The RANGER vehicles were sold in the following colors: blue, brown, camouflage, graphite and white. They were sold in three and six-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The model number and VIN are printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection, and repair if needed. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly.
Polaris has identified one report of fire and three reports of kinked brake lines. Polaris is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
