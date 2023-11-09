 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls RANGER Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar
  • Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar CREW
  • Recalled Polaris RANGER VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2023 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar and XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

An improperly installed center brake line can cause the rear brake circuit to remain pressurized during operation, resulting in overheated brakes and reduced braking performance, posing fire and crash hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 09, 2023
Units:

About 1,025 (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at  https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2023 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar and XP 1000 NorthStar Crew vehicles. The RANGER vehicles were sold in the following colors: blue, brown, camouflage, graphite and white. They were sold in three and six-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The model number and VIN are printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection, and repair if needed. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has identified one report of fire and three reports of kinked brake lines. Polaris is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2023 through September 2023 for between $27,900 and $37,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-711
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

