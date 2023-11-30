Polaris Recalls Patriot 9R MATRYX PRO RMK and Patriot 9R MATRYX RMK KHAOS Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch can fail and can cause the clutch or clutch components to come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
About 2,200 (In addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can also contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
Recall Details
This recall involves Polaris Model Year 2023 PATRIOT 9R MATRYX PRO RMK and PATRIOT 9R MATRYX RMK KHAOS. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle's frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary (drive) clutch, install a clutch guard kit and receive an owner’s manual addendum. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly.
The firm has received 91 reports of clutch failure, including nine reports where the clutch components separated from the unit. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.