Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard

Pressing the brake and throttle pedals simultaneously can deactivate the throttle. If the brake is then released, the vehicle can move and the throttle can still be deactivated, posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury.
About 2,000 (In addition, about 175 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety Column” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
This recall involves Model Year 2023-2024 RANGER XP Kinetic vehicles. The vehicles were sold in the following colors: camouflage and white. They were sold in three-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The model number and VIN are printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including an update to the vehicle control system. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly.
The firm has received eight reports of loss of throttle response. No injuries have been reported.
