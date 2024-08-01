 Skip to main content

Peace Industry Group Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

  • Recalled Peace Sports 512 CY125ATV-1 Utility Youth ATV
  • Recalled Peace Sports 518 CY125ATV-6 Sport Youth ATV
  • Recalled Peace Sports Youth ATV VIN plate
Name of Product:
Peace Sports Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. The ATVs are also missing the required safety reflectors for vehicles intended for use by children 10 years and older. The 518 CY125ATV-6 model’s footguards pose a laceration, contusion, and amputation hazard if the rider’s foot enters the rear wheel environment. ATVs that fail to meet these mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 01, 2024
Units:

About 1,000

Consumer Contact

Peace Industry Group toll-free at 888-855-6031 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.peacesports.com/ATV-Recall or www.peacesports.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Peace Industry Group “Peace Sports” 125CC Utility and Sport Youth ATVs with model numbers 512 CY125ATV-1 and 518 CY125ATV-6. The “Peace Sports” brand name is located on the handlebar pad and side of the vehicle. The model number is located on the VIN plate in the lower section of the front frame. The ATVs have a plate on the lower front frame above the VIN plate, stating: “This ATV is subject to Peace Industry Group (USA) Inc.’s Action Plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Peace Industry Group for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
AutoWorx Sales LLC, Daryl’s Motorcycle Service, Hialeah Scooters, LJS Repairs LLC, M&M Small Engines, Marobo Motors, Motor Werks LLC, One Stop Automotive Repair LLC, Scooters & Small Engine Repairs, Solano Cycles, Unique Motorsports, Wild Hogs Scooters and Motorsports LLC, and other authorized dealerships nationwide from April 2019 through March 2021 for about $1,110.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhejiang Changying Car Industry Co. LTD, of China
Importer(s):

Peace Industry Group, of Norcross, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-326

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

