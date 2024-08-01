Peace Industry Group Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. The ATVs are also missing the required safety reflectors for vehicles intended for use by children 10 years and older. The 518 CY125ATV-6 model’s footguards pose a laceration, contusion, and amputation hazard if the rider’s foot enters the rear wheel environment. ATVs that fail to meet these mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 1,000
Peace Industry Group toll-free at 888-855-6031 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.peacesports.com/ATV-Recall or www.peacesports.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Peace Industry Group “Peace Sports” 125CC Utility and Sport Youth ATVs with model numbers 512 CY125ATV-1 and 518 CY125ATV-6. The “Peace Sports” brand name is located on the handlebar pad and side of the vehicle. The model number is located on the VIN plate in the lower section of the front frame. The ATVs have a plate on the lower front frame above the VIN plate, stating: “This ATV is subject to Peace Industry Group (USA) Inc.’s Action Plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”
Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Peace Industry Group for a full refund.
None reported
Peace Industry Group, of Norcross, Georgia
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.