Papablic Infant Swings Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Imported by Shenzhen Two Pony

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. The ATVs are also missing the required safety reflectors for vehicles intended for use by children 10 years and older. The 518 CY125ATV-6 model’s footguards pose a laceration, contusion, and amputation hazard if the rider’s foot enters the rear wheel environment. ATVs that fail to meet these mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.