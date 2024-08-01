Papablic Infant Swings Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Imported by Shenzhen Two Pony

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The swings also violate other requirements for infant swings and the labeling requirements for Reese’s Law because the remote contains a button or coin-cell battery.
About 2,700
Shenzhen Two Pony at 855-214-2723 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@papablic.com, or online at www.papablic.com/pages/recall-information or www.papablic.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Papablic Archie Infant Swings with model number PAPABLIC61A and batch numbers PF2106C01 and PF2301C01. The label on the back of the swing identifies the product as “Archie Infant Swing” and includes model and batch information. The swings measure about 25 inches in length, 25 inches in width, and 25 inches in height. These swings are gray with three hanging plush toys, including a star, moon and a koala bear, and come with an electronic remote control.
Consumers should stop using the recalled swings immediately, and contact Shenzhen Two Pony for information on how to dispose of the products and submit proof of destruction to obtain a full refund. Shenzhen Two Pony and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shenzhen Two Pony Tech Co. Ltd., of China
