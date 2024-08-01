 Skip to main content

Papablic Infant Swings Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Imported by Shenzhen Two Pony

  • Recalled Papablic Archie Swing Model PAPABLIC61A
  • Label located on back of swing showing model and batch information
Name of Product:
Papablic Archie Infant Swings
Hazard:

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The swings also violate other requirements for infant swings and the labeling requirements for Reese’s Law because the remote contains a button or coin-cell battery.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 01, 2024
Units:

About 2,700

Consumer Contact

Shenzhen Two Pony at 855-214-2723 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@papablic.com, or online at www.papablic.com/pages/recall-information or www.papablic.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Papablic Archie Infant Swings with model number PAPABLIC61A and batch numbers PF2106C01 and PF2301C01. The label on the back of the swing identifies the product as “Archie Infant Swing” and includes model and batch information. The swings measure about 25 inches in length, 25 inches in width, and 25 inches in height. These swings are gray with three hanging plush toys, including a star, moon and a koala bear, and come with an electronic remote control.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled swings immediately, and contact Shenzhen Two Pony for information on how to dispose of the products and submit proof of destruction to obtain a full refund. Shenzhen Two Pony and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and Papablic.com from July 2023 through April 2024 for about $150.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Two Pony Tech Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-325

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

