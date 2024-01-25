Pacific Cycle Recalls E-Bikes Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret Electric Bikes. The Ascend Cabrillo model numbers are R7583BPS and R7585BPS and the Ascend Minaret model number is R7586BPS. The model number and “Pacific Cycle” are printed on the service label located on the seat tube above the bottom bracket. The Ascend Cabrillo was sold in a sand or gray color and has a rear storage rack. The Minaret was sold in black with red and gray accents or a step-through frame style. The word “Ascend” is located on the downtube and the word “Cabrillo” or “Minaret” on the chain stay. The electric bikes have an electric assist motor.