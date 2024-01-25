Pacific Cycle Recalls E-Bikes Due to Fire Hazard

The wiring harness that manages the charging of the lithium-ion battery was not properly assembled, creating a risk of overheating and fire while charging.
About 1,700
Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@pacificycle.com or online at www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls or www.pacific-cycle.com and go to the bottom of the page and click on “Safety Notices & Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret Electric Bikes. The Ascend Cabrillo model numbers are R7583BPS and R7585BPS and the Ascend Minaret model number is R7586BPS. The model number and “Pacific Cycle” are printed on the service label located on the seat tube above the bottom bracket. The Ascend Cabrillo was sold in a sand or gray color and has a rear storage rack. The Minaret was sold in black with red and gray accents or a step-through frame style. The word “Ascend” is located on the downtube and the word “Cabrillo” or “Minaret” on the chain stay. The electric bikes have an electric assist motor.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled electric bikes. Consumers should enter their serial number on www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls before returning the bike(s) to confirm their electric bike is part of the recall. Return the recalled bikes to Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s to receive a full refund.
The firm has received three reports of the battery catching on fire, resulting in one injury of second-degree burns.
Pacific Cycle Inc., of Madison, Wisconsin
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.