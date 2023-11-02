 Skip to main content

Murf Electric Bikes Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Murf electric bicycle, The Fat Murf model
Name of Product:
Electric bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 02, 2023
Units:

About 9,000

Consumer Contact

Murf toll-free at 888-855-0770 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.murfrecall.com or https://murfelectricbikes.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Murf’s electric bicycles (e-bikes) sold prior to April 20, 2022. The electric bikes have an electric assist motor and are equipped with a bell, a headlight and a tail light. “Murf” is printed on the sides of the down tube of the bicycle frame. The electric bikes were sold in black, white, beige, blue, cream, gray or green colors.

Model Name

Model Years

The Fat Murf

2017-2022

Alpha Cargo

2017-2022

Alpha Murf

2017-2022

Fat Murf Step Thru

2017-2022

Fat Pax Step Thru

2017-2022

Izzy Step Thru

2017-2022

Mini Murf

2017-2022

Pax Step Thru

2017-2022

Izzy Beach Cruiser

2017-2022
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric bikes and contact Murf’s store for a free repair. Consumers can perform this repair themselves with the repair video available here. Murf Electric Bikes is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a fall including one minor injury.

Sold At:
Murf’s store in San Clemente, California, online at https://murfelectricbikes.com, and at bicycle stores nationwide from July 2017 through April 2022 for between $1,700 and $3,000.
Importer(s):

Murf Electric Bikes LLC, of San Clemente, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-708
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Murf electric bicycle, The Fat Murf model
Murf Electric Bikes Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RZR Pro XP
Polaris Recalls RZR PRO XP, PRO XP 4, RZR XP and XP 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The improperly routed brake line can contact the front wheels during vehicle operation resulting in brake line damage and brake loss, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 11B20
Fortress Safe Announces Recall of Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Death Reported

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Onewheel (original)
Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards Due to Crash Hazard; Four Deaths Reported

The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard that can result in serious injury or death.

Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000
Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and Pro XD Utility Vehicles, Gravely ATLAS Utility Vehicles, and Bobcat Utility Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The passenger side seat belt buckle bracket was not properly welded, which could result in the seat belt anchor point separating from the frame, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Trek Allant+ 7 Bicycle
Trek Recalls Allant+ 7 Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

The rear brake hose can kink and break when turning the handlebars causing the rider to lose control of the bike, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product