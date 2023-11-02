Murf Electric Bikes Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.
About 9,000
Murf toll-free at 888-855-0770 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.murfrecall.com or https://murfelectricbikes.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Murf’s electric bicycles (e-bikes) sold prior to April 20, 2022. The electric bikes have an electric assist motor and are equipped with a bell, a headlight and a tail light. “Murf” is printed on the sides of the down tube of the bicycle frame. The electric bikes were sold in black, white, beige, blue, cream, gray or green colors.
Model Name
Model Years
The Fat Murf
2017-2022
Alpha Cargo
2017-2022
Alpha Murf
2017-2022
Fat Murf Step Thru
2017-2022
Fat Pax Step Thru
2017-2022
Izzy Step Thru
2017-2022
Mini Murf
2017-2022
Pax Step Thru
2017-2022
Izzy Beach Cruiser
2017-2022
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric bikes and contact Murf’s store for a free repair. Consumers can perform this repair themselves with the repair video available here. Murf Electric Bikes is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report of a fall including one minor injury.
Murf Electric Bikes LLC, of San Clemente, California
