Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers with a recalled ball run should immediately take it away from children, stop using it, and contact Lovevery for a free replacement. Consumers will receive a free replacement after registering on the firm’s website, removing and marking the affected door with a specific case number (which will be emailed to known purchasers), uploading a photo of their marked door to www.recallrtr.com/ballrun , and affirming to Lovevery that the door will be disposed of in the trash. Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers directly.