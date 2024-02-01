 Skip to main content

Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Slide & Seek Ball Run
  • Recalled Slide & Seek Ball Run with The Babbler Play Kit packaging
Name of Product:
Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs
Hazard:

The packaging configuration can allow damage to the wooden knob on the Ball Run during shipping and cause it to come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 47,000 (In addition, about 4,500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Lovevery online at www.recallrtr.com/ballrun or www.lovevery.com/pages/product-recalls, call toll-free at 888-520-0167 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ballrun@lovevery.com, and at lovevery.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain units of the 2023 Slide & Seek Ball Runs, which are wooden toys with a plastic ball ramp that is included in Lovevery’s Babbler Play Kits for children aged 13 to 15 months. The recalled units of the Ball Run have a wooden knob on the door, do not have a Lovevery logo engraved on the bottom, and do not have a green sticker on the inside wall of the door with the wooden knob. 

Remedy:

Consumers with a recalled ball run should immediately take it away from children, stop using it, and contact Lovevery for a free replacement. Consumers will receive a free replacement after registering on the firm’s website, removing and marking the affected door with a specific case number (which will be emailed to known purchasers), uploading a photo of their marked door to www.recallrtr.com/ballrun, and affirming to Lovevery that the door will be disposed of in the trash. Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Lovevery has received 33 reports of the wooden knob detaching during shipping and six reports of the wooden knob detaching after shipment. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Lovevery.com as part of the Babbler Play Kit from June 2023 through November 2023 for about $120 for the kit.
Importer(s):

Lovevery Inc., of Boise, Idaho

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-098
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

