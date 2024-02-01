Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard

The packaging configuration can allow damage to the wooden knob on the Ball Run during shipping and cause it to come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 47,000 (In addition, about 4,500 were sold in Canada)
Lovevery online at www.recallrtr.com/ballrun or www.lovevery.com/pages/product-recalls, call toll-free at 888-520-0167 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ballrun@lovevery.com, and at lovevery.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain units of the 2023 Slide & Seek Ball Runs, which are wooden toys with a plastic ball ramp that is included in Lovevery’s Babbler Play Kits for children aged 13 to 15 months. The recalled units of the Ball Run have a wooden knob on the door, do not have a Lovevery logo engraved on the bottom, and do not have a green sticker on the inside wall of the door with the wooden knob.
Consumers with a recalled ball run should immediately take it away from children, stop using it, and contact Lovevery for a free replacement. Consumers will receive a free replacement after registering on the firm’s website, removing and marking the affected door with a specific case number (which will be emailed to known purchasers), uploading a photo of their marked door to www.recallrtr.com/ballrun, and affirming to Lovevery that the door will be disposed of in the trash. Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Lovevery has received 33 reports of the wooden knob detaching during shipping and six reports of the wooden knob detaching after shipment. No injuries have been reported.
Lovevery Inc., of Boise, Idaho
