Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The boiler’s flue collector can crack if exposed to a high impact event in the burner chamber, which can allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
About 17, 370 (In addition, about 782 units were sold in Canada)
Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lochinvar.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page. Consumers can also check for the recalled boilers’ serial number at: www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue collector recall.
Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting: http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A.O. Smith or State Industries-branded boilers should contact their installer.
Consumers who do not know their installer can contact Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 or email the firm at recallinfo@lochinvar.com.
Recall Details
This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold by Lochinvar from August 2021 through August 2023. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Industries brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 125325485 through 134830284. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit. The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the inside or outside of the outer jacket of the unit. The following brands and model numbers are included in the recall.
|
Lochinvar Brand
|
A. O. Smith Brand
|
State Industries Brand
|
NCF110L
|
ACB 110H-N
|
SCB 110H-N
|
NCF110N
|
ACB 110H-P
|
SCB 110H-P
|
NCF150L
|
ACB 110S-N
|
SCB 110S-N
|
NCF150N
|
ACB 110S-P
|
SCB 110S-P
|
NCF199L
|
ACB 150H-N
|
SCB 150H-N
|
NCF199N
|
ACB 150H-P
|
SCB 150H-P
|
NKB080L
|
ACB 150S-N
|
SCB 150S-N
|
NKB080N
|
ACB 150S-P
|
SCB 150S-P
|
NKB110L
|
ACB 199H-N
|
SCB 199H-N
|
NKB110N
|
ACB 199H-P
|
SCB 199H-P
|
NKB150L
|
ACB 199S-N
|
SCB 199S-N
|
NKB150N
|
ACB 199S-P
|
SCB 199S-P
|
NKB199L
|
NKB199N
|
NKC110L
|
NKC110N
|
NKC150L
|
NKC150N
|
NKC199L
|
NKC199N
Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. The repair will consist of installing a steel plate, which will be affixed to the base of the flue collector to act as a reinforcement. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on each floor of the home.
Lochinvar has received nine reports of broken flue collectors. Lochinvar has received no reports of injury.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
