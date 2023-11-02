 Skip to main content

Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

  • Recalled Lochinvar condensing residential boiler
  • Recalled A.O. Smith condensing residential boiler
  • Recalled State Industries condensing residential boiler
  • Location of the model number and serial number on data plate
  • Close-up of serial number
Name of Product:
Lochinvar, A.O. Smith and State Industries brand condensing residential boilers
Hazard:

The boiler’s flue collector can crack if exposed to a high impact event in the burner chamber, which can allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 02, 2023
Units:

About 17, 370 (In addition, about 782 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lochinvar.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page. Consumers can also check for the recalled boilers’ serial number at: www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue collector recall. 

Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting: http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A.O. Smith or State Industries-branded boilers should contact their installer. 

Consumers who do not know their installer can contact Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 or email the firm at recallinfo@lochinvar.com.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold by Lochinvar from August 2021 through August 2023. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Industries brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 125325485 through 134830284. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit. The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the inside or outside of the outer jacket of the unit. The following brands and model numbers are included in the recall.

Lochinvar Brand

A. O. Smith Brand

State Industries Brand

NCF110L

ACB 110H-N

SCB 110H-N

NCF110N

ACB 110H-P

SCB 110H-P

NCF150L

ACB 110S-N

SCB 110S-N

NCF150N

ACB 110S-P

SCB 110S-P

NCF199L

ACB 150H-N

SCB 150H-N

NCF199N

ACB 150H-P

SCB 150H-P

NKB080L

ACB 150S-N

SCB 150S-N

NKB080N

ACB 150S-P

SCB 150S-P

NKB110L

ACB 199H-N

SCB 199H-N

NKB110N

ACB 199H-P

SCB 199H-P

NKB150L

ACB 199S-N

SCB 199S-N

NKB150N

ACB 199S-P

SCB 199S-P

NKB199L

    

NKB199N

    

NKC110L

    

NKC110N

    

NKC150L

    

NKC150N

    

NKC199L

    

NKC199N

    
Remedy:

Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. The repair will consist of installing a steel plate, which will be affixed to the base of the flue collector to act as a reinforcement. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on each floor of the home.

Incidents/Injuries:

Lochinvar has received nine reports of broken flue collectors. Lochinvar has received no reports of injury. 

Sold At:
Independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors from August 2021 through September 2023 for between $4,000 and $10,000, including installation. A limited number were sold to original equipment manufacturers who modify and use the boilers in integrated in-floor heating systems.
Manufacturer(s):
Lochinvar LLC, of Lebanon, Tennessee
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-018
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

