Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Description:

This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold by Lochinvar from August 2021 through August 2023. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Industries brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 125325485 through 134830284. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit. The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the inside or outside of the outer jacket of the unit. The following brands and model numbers are included in the recall.