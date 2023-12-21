Litti City and Litti Pritti Dress-up Playsets and Prextex Slime Eggs Recalled Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans; Imported by Perch, Amusty and Bingo Deals (Recall Alert)

All the dress-up playsets and the slime eggs contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate standard. In addition, the Litti City teacher purse dress-up playset, the Litti Pritti handbag playset, and the slime eggs contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 205,000
Perch toll-free at 888-359-4676 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at playsets@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/playsets, https://www.perchhq.com/ and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information, or at https://www.prextex.com/ and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves two Litti City dress-up playsets, one Litte Pritti dress-up playset and Prextex-branded DIY take-along slime eggs. The Litti City premier doctor playset (Amazon ASIN B07WMX25SV) consists of a white doctor outfit and accessories, including blue glasses, yellow stethoscope and bandages, and a book. The Litti City teacher purse playset (Amazon ASIN B08MB3CJD6) consists of a green purse and accessories, including glasses, markers, rules, eraser, hall passes, learning charts and stickers. The Litti Pritti handbag playset (Amazon ASIN B06XQXMQFD) includes a pink purse, wallet, make-up, keys and cell phone. The 12 clear plastic slime eggs are filled with slime in varying colors and come in a blue plastic egg container with www.prextex.com embossed on the top. The set includes seven mini bottles of shaped beads and 12 straws.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and slime eggs and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of the product and to get a full refund after providing proof of destruction. Perch, Amazon and Walmart will contact all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Whele LLC d/b/a Perch, of Boston, Massachusetts; Amusty Inc. of Staten Island, New York; and Bingo Deals of Harriman, New York
