Lenovo Recalls USB-C Laptop Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank
  • Recalled Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank label
Name of Product:
Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks
Hazard:

The power bank’s internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit and overheating of the lithium-ion battery, posing a fire hazard. Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash or battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. They can cause fires and explosions if they are damaged or crushed and are a hazard when thrown in the trash.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 22, 2023
Units:

About 2,850 (In addition, about 510 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Lenovo toll-free at 866-989-0515 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@lenovo.com or online at https://support.lenovo.com/solutions/HT515669 or at www.lenovo.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Lenovo USB USB-C Laptop Power Bank with model number PBLG2W. The power bank has a 20,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery used to charge laptops, cell phones, and other devices when an electrical outlet is not available. The power bank is black and measures approximately 7 inches long by 3 inches wide. “Lenovo” is printed in black letters on a red tag on the USB power cord. The recalled units were manufactured between January 2022 and June 2022. The manufacturing date is located on the product label in a year/month (YY/MM) format. The recalled units have the manufacturing date of 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05 or 22/06. The part number 40ALLG2WWW and the model number PBLG2W are also located on the product label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks and contact Lenovo for a free replacement as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries according to local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a fire causing minimal property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.lenovo.com, www.newegg.com, www.cdw.com, www.insight.com, www.connection.com, www.shi.com, www.Softchoice.com, www.eBay.com and www.staples.com from May 2022 through January 2023 for about $100.
Importer(s):

Lenovo Inc., of Morrisville, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-031
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

