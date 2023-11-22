Lenovo Recalls USB-C Laptop Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Lenovo USB USB-C Laptop Power Bank with model number PBLG2W. The power bank has a 20,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery used to charge laptops, cell phones, and other devices when an electrical outlet is not available. The power bank is black and measures approximately 7 inches long by 3 inches wide. “Lenovo” is printed in black letters on a red tag on the USB power cord. The recalled units were manufactured between January 2022 and June 2022. The manufacturing date is located on the product label in a year/month (YY/MM) format. The recalled units have the manufacturing date of 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05 or 22/06. The part number 40ALLG2WWW and the model number PBLG2W are also located on the product label.