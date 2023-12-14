 Skip to main content

Kubota Tractor Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash and Collision Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Kubota Utility Vehicle Model RTV-XG850, Sidekick
Name of Product:
Utility Vehicles
Hazard:

Components of the steering shaft/steering system could have been improperly assembled which can lead to loss of control, posing crash and collision hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 3,170 (In addition, about 119 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/contact/form. Additional information can be found online at www.kubotausa.com; click Parts & Service, then scroll down and click the “Safety & Recall Notices” tab to view the Safety & Recall Notice, or go directly to https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/service-support/safety/safety-notices.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Kubota Utility Vehicles with model number RTV-XG850, known as the “Sidekick.” “Sidekick” and/or the model number are on the side of the utility vehicles, which were sold in various colors. Data plates on the side of the recalled vehicles have the model number and serial numbers ranging from 31706-35058, Y1025-Y1310, 50011-50012, and 50075-52920.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from March 2023 through September 2023 for between $14,500 and $18,200.
Distributor(s):
Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-736
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

