 Skip to main content

Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Klein Tools KTB1000 Portable Rechargeable Power Station
  • Recalled Blackfire PAC1000 Portable Rechargeable Power Station
Name of Product:
Portable Rechargeable Power Stations
Hazard:

The top and bottom of the internal inverter boards of the power stations can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 21, 2023
Units:

About 3,800 (In addition, about 164 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.kleintools.com/recall/ktb1000 for Klein Tools power stations or www.blackfire.com/recall/pac1000 for Blackfire power stations, or by visiting www.kleintools.com or www.blackfire.com and clicking “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Klein Tools and Blackfire portable rechargeable power stations with lithium-ion batteries. The portable power charging stations deliver up to 1500W of AC power. They contain a built-in 983Wh lithium-ion battery pack. The power stations have four 120V outlets, six USB ports and a 12V car port. The model names PAC1000 (Blackfire) and KTB1000 (Klein Tools) can be found on the label located at the rear of the power station. The power stations are orange and black with “Klein Tools” on the front in white lettering.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Blackfire and Klein Tools power stations and return the recalled Blackfire and Klein Tools power stations to their original place of purchase. Klein Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Klein Tools received four reports of overheating. No injuries have been reported. No lithium-ion battery fires have been reported.

Sold At:
Industrial distributors and electrical wholesalers nationwide from November 2021 through November 2023 for about $1,300.
Importer(s):

Klein Tools, of Lincolnshire, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-067

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Klein Tools KTB1000 Portable Rechargeable Power Station
Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The top and bottom of the internal inverter boards of the power stations can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Pella Casement Window – exterior view
Pella Recalls Casement Windows Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The window’s sash can detach from the frame and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Steamfast Iron Model Side View
Vornado Expands Recall to Include Additional 1.75 Million Steamfast Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

Recalled Ergodyne Squids 3705 with Model Number
Ergodyne Recalls Squids Wire Tool Attachments with Screw Gate Tool Tails Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The wire tool attachment can break when dropped while tethered to a tool exceeding two pounds, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Recalled Wet & Forget “Xtreme Reach” Mold & Mildew Stain Remover – 48 oz. Bottle
Wet & Forget USA Recalls 2.7 Million Bottles of “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle Due to Risk of Skin and Eye Irritation

The hose end nozzle clip can dislodge and allow the cleaning solution to spray on users, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation and other injuries.

Recalled Oreck Discover Upright Vacuum
Oreck Discover Upright Vacuums Recalled by TTI Floor Care Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

The vacuum's electric cord plug prong can detach and remain in an electrical outlet when the vacuum is unplugged. This poses an electrical shock hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product