Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The top and bottom of the internal inverter boards of the power stations can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 3,800 (In addition, about 164 were sold in Canada)
Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.kleintools.com/recall/ktb1000 for Klein Tools power stations or www.blackfire.com/recall/pac1000 for Blackfire power stations, or by visiting www.kleintools.com or www.blackfire.com and clicking “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Klein Tools and Blackfire portable rechargeable power stations with lithium-ion batteries. The portable power charging stations deliver up to 1500W of AC power. They contain a built-in 983Wh lithium-ion battery pack. The power stations have four 120V outlets, six USB ports and a 12V car port. The model names PAC1000 (Blackfire) and KTB1000 (Klein Tools) can be found on the label located at the rear of the power station. The power stations are orange and black with “Klein Tools” on the front in white lettering.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Blackfire and Klein Tools power stations and return the recalled Blackfire and Klein Tools power stations to their original place of purchase. Klein Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Klein Tools received four reports of overheating. No injuries have been reported. No lithium-ion battery fires have been reported.
Klein Tools, of Lincolnshire, Illinois
