 Skip to main content

Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Place & Time Battery-Operated Desk Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Place & Time battery-operated desk lamp with USB cord (green)
  • Recalled Place & Time battery-operated desk lamp with USB cord (pink)
  • Recalled Place & Time battery-operated desk lamp with USB cord (cream)
Name of Product:
Place & Time battery-operated desk lamps
Hazard:

The desk lamp’s battery compartment can overheat while using the USB charging cord, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 19, 2024
Units:

About 9,700

Consumer Contact

Jo-Ann Stores toll-free at 833-931-0230 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customer.service@joann.com, or online at www.joann.com/product-recalls or www.joann.com and click on ‘Product Recalls” at the bottom of the webpage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Place & Time® battery-operated desk lamps with a USB cord. The lamp was sold in three colors: green with the model number 4843351B, pink with the model number 4843351A, and cream with the model number 4843351D. The model number can be found on the label on the bottom of the lamp. The lamp is about 12 inches high when the neck is fully extended and about 4 inches wide at the base.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desk lamps and return them to Jo-Ann Stores for a full refund. Consumers without a purchase receipt will receive a $23 store credit. Consumers who are unable to return the lamp to a store can email a photo of the purchase receipt to customer.service@joann.com with the subject “Desk Lamp Recall Refund” to receive an electronic gift card for the amount on the purchase receipt, or a $23 store credit if the consumer does not have the receipt and provides a photo of the lamp.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the battery compartment melting or popping while the lamp was charging with the USB cord. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Jo-Ann Stores nationwide and online at www.joann.com from May 2024 through July 2024 for about $23.
Importer(s):

Jo-Ann Stores LLCof Hudson, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-373
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Place & Time battery-operated desk lamp with USB cord (green)
Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Place & Time Battery-Operated Desk Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

The desk lamp’s battery compartment can overheat while using the USB charging cord, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Lucid Upholstered Square Tufted Platform Bed (Charcoal)
CVB Recalls LUCID Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled beds can sag, break, or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Recalled Ceither adult portable bed rail (side view)
Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Inforce

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress.

Recalled Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candle
Trader Joe's Company Recalls Mango Tangerine Scented Candles Due to Fire Hazard

The candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Avocado Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protector
Mattress Pads Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation; Manufactured by Avocado Mattress

The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Origin 21 Oval Black Framed Wall Mirror (front and back)
Origin 21 Wall Mirrors Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Laceration and Impact Hazards; Manufactured by Huahong Art Home Shares

The recalled mirrors can detach from the metal plate used for hanging, causing the mirror to fall, posing laceration and impact hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product