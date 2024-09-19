Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Place & Time Battery-Operated Desk Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

The desk lamp’s battery compartment can overheat while using the USB charging cord, posing a fire hazard.
About 9,700
Jo-Ann Stores toll-free at 833-931-0230 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customer.service@joann.com, or online at www.joann.com/product-recalls or www.joann.com and click on ‘Product Recalls” at the bottom of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Place & Time® battery-operated desk lamps with a USB cord. The lamp was sold in three colors: green with the model number 4843351B, pink with the model number 4843351A, and cream with the model number 4843351D. The model number can be found on the label on the bottom of the lamp. The lamp is about 12 inches high when the neck is fully extended and about 4 inches wide at the base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desk lamps and return them to Jo-Ann Stores for a full refund. Consumers without a purchase receipt will receive a $23 store credit. Consumers who are unable to return the lamp to a store can email a photo of the purchase receipt to customer.service@joann.com with the subject “Desk Lamp Recall Refund” to receive an electronic gift card for the amount on the purchase receipt, or a $23 store credit if the consumer does not have the receipt and provides a photo of the lamp.
The firm has received three reports of the battery compartment melting or popping while the lamp was charging with the USB cord. No injuries have been reported.
Jo-Ann Stores LLC, of Hudson, Ohio
