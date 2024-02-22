JURLEA Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yalande-US

The rugs violate the federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.
About 230
Yalande-US by email at yalande_us2021@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves two styles of large area rugs sold in three different sizes. The rugs come in neutral, multicolor designs. No labels are present on the product.
|Color
|Sizes
|Light Gray/Ivory
5’3” x 6’6”
6’6” x 8’2”
6’6” x 9’10”
|Gray Beige/Light Yellow
5’3” x 6’6”
6’6” x 8’2”
6’6” x 9’10”
Consumers should stop using the rugs immediately and contact Yalande-US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it in half, and to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product to yalande_us2021@163.com to receive a full refund. Yalande-US is contacting all known consumers directly.
None reported.
Kaka Trading Co. LTD, of China
Yalande-US, of China
