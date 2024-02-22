 Skip to main content

JURLEA Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yalande-US

  • Recalled JURLEA Rugs in Light Gray/Ivory
  • Recalled JURLEA Rugs in Gray Beige/Light Yellow
Name of Product:
JURLEA Area Rugs
Hazard:

The rugs violate the federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 230

Consumer Contact

Yalande-US by email at yalande_us2021@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of large area rugs sold in three different sizes. The rugs come in neutral, multicolor designs. No labels are present on the product. 

ColorSizes
Light Gray/Ivory

5’3” x 6’6”

6’6” x 8’2”

6’6” x 9’10”

Gray Beige/Light Yellow

5’3” x 6’6”

6’6” x 8’2”

6’6” x 9’10”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the rugs immediately and contact Yalande-US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it in half, and to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product to yalande_us2021@163.com to receive a full refund. Yalande-US is contacting all known consumers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively Online:
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from April 2023 through December 2023 for between $60 and $130.
Importer(s):

Kaka Trading Co. LTD, of China

Retailer:

Yalande-US, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-123

