IKEA Recalls VARMFRONT Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled IKEA VARMFRONT Power Bank (E2037)
  • Recalled IKEA VARMFRONT Power Bank (E2038)
Name of Product:
VARMFRONT Power Banks
Hazard:

The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
August 15, 2024
Units:

About 1,600 (In addition, about 1,690 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or https://www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two IKEA VARMFRONT Power Banks with model numbers E2037 and E2038. The power banks are blue in color. Model E2037 has one USB-A port, one USB-C port, measures about four inches long and two inches wide, and has one of the following date codes (YYWW): 2318, 2319, 2322. Model E2038 has two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, measures about four inches long and three inches wide, and has one of the following date codes (YYWW): 2313, 2316, 2318, 2319. The model number is listed at the top of the back side of the power banks, and date code is printed on the bottom of the back side of the power banks.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled banks and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement product or for a full refund. If you are unable to return it to a store, contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the VARMFRONT Power Bank to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received three incident reports globally. No injuries have been reported. Additionally, no incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

Sold At:
IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.IKEA.com from July 2023 through March 2024 through between $17 and $30.
Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Retailer:

IKEA US Retail LLC, of Glen Allen, Virginia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-344
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

