IKEA Recalls VARMFRONT Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,600 (In addition, about 1,690 were sold in Canada)
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or https://www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two IKEA VARMFRONT Power Banks with model numbers E2037 and E2038. The power banks are blue in color. Model E2037 has one USB-A port, one USB-C port, measures about four inches long and two inches wide, and has one of the following date codes (YYWW): 2318, 2319, 2322. Model E2038 has two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, measures about four inches long and three inches wide, and has one of the following date codes (YYWW): 2313, 2316, 2318, 2319. The model number is listed at the top of the back side of the power banks, and date code is printed on the bottom of the back side of the power banks.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled banks and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement product or for a full refund. If you are unable to return it to a store, contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the VARMFRONT Power Bank to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.
IKEA has received three incident reports globally. No injuries have been reported. Additionally, no incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
IKEA US Retail LLC, of Glen Allen, Virginia
