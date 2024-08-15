IKEA Recalls VARMFRONT Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves two IKEA VARMFRONT Power Banks with model numbers E2037 and E2038. The power banks are blue in color. Model E2037 has one USB-A port, one USB-C port, measures about four inches long and two inches wide, and has one of the following date codes (YYWW): 2318, 2319, 2322. Model E2038 has two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, measures about four inches long and three inches wide, and has one of the following date codes (YYWW): 2313, 2316, 2318, 2319. The model number is listed at the top of the back side of the power banks, and date code is printed on the bottom of the back side of the power banks.