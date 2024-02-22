 Skip to main content

IKEA Recalls USB Chargers Due to Burn and Electric Shock Hazards

  • Recalled ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Charger
  • The product can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1, which can be found on the label on the back side of the USB charger.
Name of Product:
ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers
Hazard:

The USB charger’s cable can become damaged or break over time, posing burn and electric shock hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 22,600 (In addition, about 10,250 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls/ or www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers. The product consists of a charger and a detachable power cord with a C7 connector and a plug. Model number ICPSW5-40-1 is printed on the label on the back side of the gray USB charger.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return the charger to any IKEA store for a full refund; or, if you are unable to return it to a store, contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received 17 incident reports globally, including five reports of burns and four reports of electric shock. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

Sold At:
IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from April 2020 through December 2023 for about $30.
Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Retailer:

IKEA US Retail LLC, of Virginia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-125
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

