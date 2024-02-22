IKEA Recalls USB Chargers Due to Burn and Electric Shock Hazards

The USB charger’s cable can become damaged or break over time, posing burn and electric shock hazards.
About 22,600 (In addition, about 10,250 were sold in Canada)
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls/ or www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers. The product consists of a charger and a detachable power cord with a C7 connector and a plug. Model number ICPSW5-40-1 is printed on the label on the back side of the gray USB charger.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return the charger to any IKEA store for a full refund; or, if you are unable to return it to a store, contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.
IKEA has received 17 incident reports globally, including five reports of burns and four reports of electric shock. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
IKEA US Retail LLC, of Virginia
