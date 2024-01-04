Homedics Recalls Massagers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves the HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers with model number HHP-715. The product has a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. “HoMedics” is printed on the side of the barrel of the product. The products are black with a handle, housing and massage head attached to the end. The product has four interchangeable massage heads.

Only manufacturing dates through the end of 2022 and prior are included in the recall. The manufacturing date is represented by a date code found on a sticker on the underside of the product’s barrel. Date codes are a 4-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Only products with a YY of 20, 21 or 22 are subject to this recall.