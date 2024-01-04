Homedics Recalls Massagers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The massagers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 46,000 (In addition, about 41,000 were sold in Canada)
Homedics at 800-466-3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.homedics.com/HHP-715 or www.homedics.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers with model number HHP-715. The product has a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. “HoMedics” is printed on the side of the barrel of the product. The products are black with a handle, housing and massage head attached to the end. The product has four interchangeable massage heads.
Only manufacturing dates through the end of 2022 and prior are included in the recall. The manufacturing date is represented by a date code found on a sticker on the underside of the product’s barrel. Date codes are a 4-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Only products with a YY of 20, 21 or 22 are subject to this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using or charging the recalled massagers and contact Homedics for instructions to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit toward any Homedics product, including a 20% bonus.
Homedics has received 17 reports of the massagers overheating, including one report of a burn to the consumer’s thumb.
FKA Distributing Co. LLC, d/b/a Homedics, of Commerce Township, Michigan.
