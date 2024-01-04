 Skip to main content

Homedics Recalls Massagers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager HHP-715
  • Recalled HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager HHP-715 packaging
  • Sticker on the underside of the product barrel with model number HHP-715 and WWYY date code
  • Sticker on the underside of the product barrel with model number HHP-715 and example date code of 4521
Name of Product:
Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers
Hazard:

The massagers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 04, 2024
Units:

About 46,000 (In addition, about 41,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Homedics at 800-466-3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.homedics.com/HHP-715 or www.homedics.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers with model number HHP-715. The product has a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. “HoMedics” is printed on the side of the barrel of the product. The products are black with a handle, housing and massage head attached to the end. The product has four interchangeable massage heads.

Only manufacturing dates through the end of 2022 and prior are included in the recall. The manufacturing date is represented by a date code found on a sticker on the underside of the product’s barrel. Date codes are a 4-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Only products with a YY of 20, 21 or 22 are subject to this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using or charging the recalled massagers and contact Homedics for instructions to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit toward any Homedics product, including a 20% bonus.

Incidents/Injuries:

Homedics has received 17 reports of the massagers overheating, including one report of a burn to the consumer’s thumb.

Sold At:
Macy’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Lowe’s, JCPenney, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online at Homedics.com, Macys.com, BJs.com, Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from September 2020 through November 2023 for about $100.
Importer(s):

FKA Distributing Co. LLC, d/b/a Homedics, of Commerce Township, Michigan.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-076

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager HHP-715
Homedics Recalls Massagers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The massagers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Solaray Liposomal Universal (60 ct. and 120 ct.) Multivitamins
Nutraceutical Recalls Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Nationwide Pharmaceutical Ferrous Sulfate (Iron) Enteric-Coated Tablets, 324 mg – 100 Tablet Bottles
Nationwide Pharmaceutical Recalls Iron Dietary Supplements Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled PhysiciansCare Allergy in 50 caplets (50 packets, 1 caplet each)
Acme United Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Allergy Relief and Cold and Cough Tablets Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold on Amazon.com

The recalled products contain diphenhydramine hydrochloride and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled hair styler (pink) and packaging
Lexmark Ventures Recalls Solexio Hair Stylers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

The cord on the hair stylers can detach if the unit is dropped, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to users.

Recalled Ecoxall Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and UPC
Ecoxall Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and Potassium Hydroxide Flakes Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The products contain sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product