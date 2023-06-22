Nationwide Pharmaceutical Recalls Iron Dietary Supplements Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Nationwide Pharmaceutical at 800-697-3329 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recalls@nwp-mail.com or online at https://nationwidepharmaceutical.com/product-recall/ or https://nationwidepharmaceutical.com and click on “Products” at the top of the page and select “Consumer Information” from the drop down menu for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ferrous Sulfate Enteric-Coated Tablets dietary supplements containing 324 mg of ferrous sulfate (iron) in bottles of 100 tablets. “Nationwide Pharmaceutical” and its logo are printed on the top left of the bottle’s label panel. The recalled bottles include lot numbers M0786, M0816, M0817 and M0818, which are printed on the bottom of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled dietary supplements in a safe location out of reach and sight of children and contact Nationwide Pharmaceutical for information on how to dispose of the product. Consumers can also return the product to the place of purchase to receive a refund of the purchase price.
None reported
