Nutraceutical Recalls Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Child Resistant Packaging Requirement

The recalled mouthwash contains ethanol in a concentration which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 102,100
Nutraceutical at 800-227-6063 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@nutracorp.com, or online at https://heritagestore.com/pages/recall, www.betterbeing.com/recall or www.Nutraceutical.com and click on "Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors. The bottles are a dark opaque brown with a white lid. The pink and white label on the front of the bottles displays the Heritage Store logo, product name and flavor. All lots are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled mouthwash in a safe location out of reach and sight of children, and contact Nutraceutical Corporation for a full refund or free replacement product, including shipping, depending on availability. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the product. Nutraceutical is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
