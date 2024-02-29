 Skip to main content

Nutraceutical Recalls Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Child Resistant Packaging Requirement

  • Recalled Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash - Wintermint
  • Recalled Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash - Eucalyptus Mint
Name of Product:
Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash
Hazard:

The recalled mouthwash contains ethanol in a concentration which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 102,100

Consumer Contact

Nutraceutical at 800-227-6063 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@nutracorp.com, or online at https://heritagestore.com/pages/recallwww.betterbeing.com/recall or www.Nutraceutical.com and click on "Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors. The bottles are a dark opaque brown with a white lid. The pink and white label on the front of the bottles displays the Heritage Store logo, product name and flavor. All lots are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled mouthwash in a safe location out of reach and sight of children, and contact Nutraceutical Corporation for a full refund or free replacement product, including shipping, depending on availability. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the product. Nutraceutical is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom’s Organic Market, New Season’s Market and Mother’s Market & Kitchen, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon, iHerb, HeritageStore.com and other websites from October 2010 through December 2023 for about $10.50.
Manufacturer(s):
Nutraceutical Corporation, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-142

