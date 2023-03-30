Lexmark Ventures Recalls Solexio Hair Stylers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

The cord on the hair stylers can detach if the unit is dropped, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to users.
About 26,830
Solexio toll-free at 866-470-1574 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safety@solexio.com, or online at www.solexio.com/safety or www.solexio.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers may also contact the retailer where it was sold for a full refund.
Recall Details
This recall involves Solexio STYLR Hair Stylers, which can be used to straighten hair. They are black with either a pink or gray colored handle, controls and lock switches with matching color on the power cord. They are approximately 11 inches long, 1.4 inches in diameter and weigh about 14.5 ounces. Product number “78T0100” for pink models and product number “78T0300” for gray models is printed on a black and gray label inside the barrel of the stylers. Affected models have a date code between 147 and 253. The date code is the middle three numbers of the serial number, which starts with 8081. The serial number is located below the product number on the silver and black label inside the barrel of the stylers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hair stylers and contact Solexio or the retailer or distributor from whom they purchased the product for a full refund.
None reported
