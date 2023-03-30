Lexmark Ventures Recalls Solexio Hair Stylers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Solexio STYLR Hair Stylers, which can be used to straighten hair. They are black with either a pink or gray colored handle, controls and lock switches with matching color on the power cord. They are approximately 11 inches long, 1.4 inches in diameter and weigh about 14.5 ounces. Product number “78T0100” for pink models and product number “78T0300” for gray models is printed on a black and gray label inside the barrel of the stylers. Affected models have a date code between 147 and 253. The date code is the middle three numbers of the serial number, which starts with 8081. The serial number is located below the product number on the silver and black label inside the barrel of the stylers.