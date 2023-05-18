Acme United Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Allergy Relief and Cold and Cough Tablets Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold on Amazon.com

The recalled products contain diphenhydramine hydrochloride and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 2,400
Acme United toll-free at 888-803-0509 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/acmeunitedotc2 or at www.acmeunited.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves PhysiciansCare brand Allergy caplets with item number 90036, Allergy Plus tablets with item number 90091, and Cold and Cough tablets with item numbers 90092 and 90033. They are packaged in boxes of 50, 100 and 250 tablets/caplets. The item numbers are printed on the top right corner of the box.
The recall includes the following:
|
Item Number
|
Description
|
90036
|
PhysiciansCare Allergy; 50 caplets
|
90091
|
PhysiciansCare Allergy Plus; 100 tablets
|
90092
|
PhysiciansCare Non-Drowsy Cold and Cough; 100 tablets
|
90033
|
PhysiciansCare Cold and Cough; 250 tablets
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of the products and receive a refund of Acme United’s average selling price of between $5 and $19.
None reported
