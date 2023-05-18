 Skip to main content

Acme United Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Allergy Relief and Cold and Cough Tablets Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold on Amazon.com

  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Allergy in 50 caplets (50 packets, 1 caplet each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Allergy Plus in 100 tablets (50 packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Non-Drowsy Cold and Cough in 100 tablets (50 packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Non-Drowsy Cold and Cough in 250 tablets (125 packets, 2 tablets each)
Name of Product:
PhysiciansCare Allergy, Allergy Plus and Cold and Cough
Hazard:

The recalled products contain diphenhydramine hydrochloride and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 2,400

Consumer Contact

Acme United toll-free at 888-803-0509 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/acmeunitedotc2 or at www.acmeunited.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves PhysiciansCare brand Allergy caplets with item number 90036, Allergy Plus tablets with item number 90091, and Cold and Cough tablets with item numbers 90092 and 90033. They are packaged in boxes of 50, 100 and 250 tablets/caplets. The item numbers are printed on the top right corner of the box.

The recall includes the following:

 

Item Number

Description

90036

PhysiciansCare Allergy; 50 caplets 

90091

PhysiciansCare Allergy Plus; 100 tablets 

90092

PhysiciansCare Non-Drowsy Cold and Cough; 100 tablets

90033

PhysiciansCare Cold and Cough; 250 tablets
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of the products and receive a refund of Acme United’s average selling price of between $5 and $19.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $19. This is Acme United’s average selling price. It is not known at what price third parties sold the recalled products on Amazon.
Manufacturer(s):
Acme United, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Acme United, of Vancouver, Washington
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-203

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

