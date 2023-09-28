 Skip to main content

Nutraceutical Recalls Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Solaray Liposomal Universal (60 ct. and 120 ct.) Multivitamins
  • Recalled Solaray Liposomal Women’s (60 ct. and 120 ct.)
  • Recalled Solaray Liposomal Women’s 50+ (120 ct.)
Name of Product:
Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins
Hazard:

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
September 28, 2023
Units:

About 85,300

Consumer Contact

Nutraceutical Corporation at 800-227-6063 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@nutracorp.com, or online at https://www.nutraceutical.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Website-Recall-Notice.pdf or www.nutraceutical.com and click on "Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information. Consumers may also get more information at https://solaray.com/pages/recall or www.solaray.com and click on "Recall" at the bottom left of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Solaray Liposomal Women's in 60 and 120 count, Solaray Universal Multivitamin in 60 and 120 count, and Solaray Liposomal Women's 50+ Multivitamin in 120 count. The bottles are a clear silver color with white pop top lids. The white label on the front of the bottles displays the Solaray logo, product name, product type and size count. The 60 count bottles are contained in cartons, which are substantially similar in appearance to the bottles inside. All lots are included in the recall.

Name

Count

SKU

Solaray Liposomal Women's

60

076280193251

Solaray Liposomal Women's

120

076280339536

Solaray Universal Multivitamin

60

076280640168

Solaray Universal Multivitamin

120

076280830385

Solaray Liposomal Women's 50+ Multivitamin

120

076280154832
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled multivitamins in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Nutraceutical Corporation for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund or a product replacement with the proper child-resistant packaging. The replaced product will be identical to the existing product aside from the new lid. Nutraceutical Corporation and Solaray are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Health food stores, including Natural Groceries by Vitamin Cottage, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods, and Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, and other stores nationwide from April 2022 through July 2023 for between $40 and $50 for the 60 count and for between $55 and $70 for the 120 count bottles.
Manufacturer(s):
Nutraceutical Corporation, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-297

