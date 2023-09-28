Nutraceutical Recalls Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 85,300
Nutraceutical Corporation at 800-227-6063 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@nutracorp.com, or online at https://www.nutraceutical.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Website-Recall-Notice.pdf or www.nutraceutical.com and click on "Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information. Consumers may also get more information at https://solaray.com/pages/recall or www.solaray.com and click on "Recall" at the bottom left of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Solaray Liposomal Women's in 60 and 120 count, Solaray Universal Multivitamin in 60 and 120 count, and Solaray Liposomal Women's 50+ Multivitamin in 120 count. The bottles are a clear silver color with white pop top lids. The white label on the front of the bottles displays the Solaray logo, product name, product type and size count. The 60 count bottles are contained in cartons, which are substantially similar in appearance to the bottles inside. All lots are included in the recall.
|
Name
|
Count
|
SKU
|
Solaray Liposomal Women's
|
60
|
076280193251
|
Solaray Liposomal Women's
|
120
|
076280339536
|
Solaray Universal Multivitamin
|
60
|
076280640168
|
Solaray Universal Multivitamin
|
120
|
076280830385
|
Solaray Liposomal Women's 50+ Multivitamin
|
120
|
076280154832
Consumers should immediately store the recalled multivitamins in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Nutraceutical Corporation for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund or a product replacement with the proper child-resistant packaging. The replaced product will be identical to the existing product aside from the new lid. Nutraceutical Corporation and Solaray are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
