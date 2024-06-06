Good Earth Lighting Recalls More than 1.2 Million Rechargeable Integrated Lights to Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported

Description:

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Good Earth Lighting Inc., of Mount Prospect, Illinois, are announcing the recall of more than 1.2 million Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Lights following the report of a consumer who died, and another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the product overheated and caused a fire in their home last year. Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of lights overheating, including six that resulted in fires and property damage.

This recall involves rechargeable lights with model numbers starting with RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250. In addition, about 37,800 lights were sold in Canada. The model number is printed on a white sticker on the back of the light.

The lights’ lithium-ion batteries are intended for use as alternatives to permanently wired fixtures in areas such as closets, cupboards, staircases and any place where there are barriers to installing wired lights. The recalled lights measure about 12 inches long and are sold in packages of one or two units. They were sold in a variety of colors, including white, silver, almond, black and rose gold with a charging cable; and with or without a remote control and/or power adapter.

The lights were manufactured in Cambodia and China.

The recalled lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide, including Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Meijer, and Menards, and online at Goodearthlighting.com, Amazon.com, Lowes.com and QVC from October 2017 through January 2024 for about $20 for the single unit and about $35 for the bundle.

Consumers should immediately stop using the lights and contact Good Earth Lighting to receive a free replacement light of at least equal value to the purchase price of the recalled light, including shipping at no charge. Contact Good Earth Lighting at 800-291-8838 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@goodearthlighting.com, or online at https://goodearthlighting.com/productrecall or https://goodearthlighting.com and click on the “Product Recall” link for more information.