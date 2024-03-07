GT Recalls LaBomba Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 3,040 (In addition, about 324 were sold in Canada)
GT at 800-843-2453 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, email at ridersupport@gtbicycles.com or online at www.gtbicycles.com/pages/recalls-safety or www.gtbicycles.com and click on “Recalls & Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves GT Model Year 2019 through 2023 LaBomba 24” bicycles, LaBomba 26” bicycles, LaBomba Pro bicycles, LaBomba Rigid bicycles, and LaBomba 26” bicycle framesets. The bicycles and framesets were sold in sea green, green, dusty blue, blue, purple, and red. The model name LaBomba is printed on the bicycle frame top-tube. “GT” is printed on the downtube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized GT dealer for a free replacement frame.
The firm has received five reports of damage to the bicycle headtube/downtube weld, causing the bicycle headtube to separate from the bicycle frame. No injuries have been reported.
GT Bicycles LLC, of Aliso Viejo, California
