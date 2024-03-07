 Skip to main content

GT Recalls LaBomba Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled GT LaBomba 24”
  • Recalled GT LaBomba Rigid
  • Recalled GT LaBomba Pro
Name of Product:
GT LaBomba bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 3,040 (In addition, about 324 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

GT at 800-843-2453 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, email at ridersupport@gtbicycles.com or online at www.gtbicycles.com/pages/recalls-safety or www.gtbicycles.com and click on “Recalls & Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves GT Model Year 2019 through 2023 LaBomba 24” bicycles, LaBomba 26” bicycles, LaBomba Pro bicycles, LaBomba Rigid bicycles, and LaBomba 26” bicycle framesets. The bicycles and framesets were sold in sea green, green, dusty blue, blue, purple, and red. The model name LaBomba is printed on the bicycle frame top-tube. “GT” is printed on the downtube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized GT dealer for a free replacement frame.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of damage to the bicycle headtube/downtube weld, causing the bicycle headtube to separate from the bicycle frame. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide from October 2018 through September 2023 for between $400 and $1,450.
Importer(s):

GT Bicycles LLC, of Aliso Viejo, California

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-148
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A0
Anker EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers Recalled Due to Battery Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

The lithium-ion batteries in the Anker EverFrost Coolers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled GT LaBomba 24”
GT Recalls LaBomba Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled Textron Specialized Vehicles Artic Cat Catalyst 600 Series Snowmobile
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Catalyst 600 Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard

The brake line can come in contact with the brake disc, which can cause damage to the brake line and result in brake loss, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled MY 2024 Ski-Doo MXZ Snowmobile
Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo Snowmobiles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard

The snowmobile’s left ski can break, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard. 

Recalled Cannondale 26” Dave bicycle
Cannondale Recalls Dave Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged, and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards. 

Recalled Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Set - Big Game Hunters branded
Sandford Family Croquet Sets Recalled Due to Violations of the Federal Lead Paint and Phthalates Bans; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by DOM Sports

The paint or surface coating on the red mallet, blue mallet, red hoop, and winning post contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. In addition, the coating on the red and blue mallets contains levels of regulated phthalates that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product