GPU Angled Adapters Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by CableMod

This recall involves CableMod’s 12VHPWR Angled Adapters, models V1.0 and V1.1, that plug into a graphics processing unit’s power port at either a 90-degree or a 180-degree angle. Model V1.1 has a stabilizing pin on the side of the male connector. The adapters were sold in black, blue, gold, green, orange, pink, purple, red, silver, and white, and “CableMod” appears on the side of the adapter. The adapters came in two variations to accommodate power port orientation: Variation A and Variation B. The 90-degree angle adapter is “L” shaped: The V1.0 model measures about 36 mm long, 21mm wide and 21 mm deep; and the V1.1 model measures about 36 mm long, 21 mm wide and 22 mm deep. The 180-degree angle adapter is “U” shaped: The V1.0 model measures 41.5 mm long, 21 mm wide and 17.5 mm deep; and the V1.1 measures about 41 mm long, 21 mm wide and 20 mm deep.