Vernier Science Education Recalls “Go Direct” Charge Stations Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled charge station can overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 15,000
Vernier Science Education toll-free at 888-837-6437 from 6:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday or from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT on Friday. Email Vernier at support@vernier.com or visit online at www.vernier.com/gdx-crg-recall or www.vernier.com and click on the orange banner at the top of the page with “Attention: Safety Recall of Vernier Go Direct Charge Station” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Vernier Go Direct Charge Station, which supports the Go Direct line of wireless sensors containing rechargeable batteries. The Vernier Go Direct sensors are widely used in educational settings by teachers and students to conduct a variety of science experiments, including collecting data on temperature measurements, O2 levels, CO2 levels, pH values, and more. The Vernier Go Direct Charge Stations can charge up to 16 Vernier Go Direct sensors at the same time — 8 via USB and 8 via Go Direct wand-style sensor ports. The product is marked as “Go Direct® Charging Station” and can be identified by the order code GDX-CRG and model number GDXCRG2617R1, found on a label located at the bottom of the Charge Station. This product may have been purchased individually or as a part of a Teacher Pack of sensors with order codes GDX-TMP-TP or GDX-PH-TP.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Vernier Go Direct Charge Station, and contact Vernier to receive instructions on how to return their charge station for a free repair. Vernier is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of the chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Vernier Science Education, of Beaverton, Oregon
