Vernier Science Education Recalls “Go Direct” Charge Stations Due to Burn Hazard

This recall involves the Vernier Go Direct Charge Station, which supports the Go Direct line of wireless sensors containing rechargeable batteries. The Vernier Go Direct sensors are widely used in educational settings by teachers and students to conduct a variety of science experiments, including collecting data on temperature measurements, O2 levels, CO2 levels, pH values, and more. The Vernier Go Direct Charge Stations can charge up to 16 Vernier Go Direct sensors at the same time — 8 via USB and 8 via Go Direct wand-style sensor ports. The product is marked as “Go Direct® Charging Station” and can be identified by the order code GDX-CRG and model number GDXCRG2617R1, found on a label located at the bottom of the Charge Station. This product may have been purchased individually or as a part of a Teacher Pack of sensors with order codes GDX-TMP-TP or GDX-PH-TP.