Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adaptors Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

  • Recalled PA-10 AC Power Adaptor
  • Back of the Recalled PA-10 AC Power Adaptor Showing Date Code
  • A crack can occur between the recalled PA-10 AC Power Adapter’s upper and lower cases.
Name of Product:
Yamaha PA-10 AC Power Adaptors
Hazard:

A crack can occur between the PA-10 AC Power Adapter’s upper and lower cases.  The upper and lower cases can separate completely and expose electrical wiring, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 34,500

Consumer Contact

Yamaha toll-free at 844-703-5446 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; email at pa10recall@yamaha.com; or online at www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa10recall/ or at www.usa.yamaha.com and click on “Product Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319. Yamaha is printed on the front of the black power adapter. The date code is printed on the back. Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter was bundled with five Yamaha analog mixing console models – MG10, MG10X CV, MG10XU, MG10XUF, and MG12XUK – and sold as a stand-alone replacement part.  Only Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter is being recalled.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha for a free replacement. Yamaha will provide a free replacement AC Power Adapter to any consumer who purchased a Yamaha mixing console that contained a defective PA-10 AC Power Adapter and/or purchased a defective PA-10 AC Power Adapter as a stand-alone replacement part.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Guitar Center, Amazon.com, Sweetwater Sound, Sam Ash, Musicians Friend, B & H Foto & Electronics, American Musical Supply, and other independent, authorized Yamaha professional audio stores nationwide; and directly by Yamaha online at www.usa.yamaha.com and www.shop.usa.yamaha.com/ from June 2021 through November 2023 for about $60.
Manufacturer(s):
Yamaha Corporation, of Japan
Importer(s):

Yamaha Corporation of America, of Buena Park, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-149
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled PA-10 AC Power Adaptor
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

