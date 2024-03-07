Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adaptors Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

A crack can occur between the PA-10 AC Power Adapter’s upper and lower cases. The upper and lower cases can separate completely and expose electrical wiring, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards to consumers.
About 34,500
Yamaha toll-free at 844-703-5446 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; email at pa10recall@yamaha.com; or online at www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa10recall/ or at www.usa.yamaha.com and click on “Product Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319. Yamaha is printed on the front of the black power adapter. The date code is printed on the back. Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter was bundled with five Yamaha analog mixing console models – MG10, MG10X CV, MG10XU, MG10XUF, and MG12XUK – and sold as a stand-alone replacement part. Only Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter is being recalled.
Consumers should immediately stop using the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha for a free replacement. Yamaha will provide a free replacement AC Power Adapter to any consumer who purchased a Yamaha mixing console that contained a defective PA-10 AC Power Adapter and/or purchased a defective PA-10 AC Power Adapter as a stand-alone replacement part.
Yamaha Corporation of America, of Buena Park, California
