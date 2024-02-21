 Skip to main content

Dynabook Americas Recalls 15.5 Million Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Name of Product:
Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters
Hazard:

The laptop AC adapters can overheat and spark, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 21, 2024
Units:

About 15.5 million (In addition, about 1.3 million were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Dynabook at 800-457-7777 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com or online at https://support.dynabook.com/recall2024ax or at https://us.dynabook.com and click on “Recall Information” located on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves AC adapters sold with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers as well as sold separately. They have date codes between April 2008 through December 2012 in either a year month, date format, i.e. April 2008 is 0804, or year week, date format, i.e. week 15 of 2008 is 0815. The AC adapters are black and have the following model numbers and serial numbers and date codes printed on the AC adapter rating label. 

 

Brand NameModel Name /NumberSerial Number format with embedded date codeDate Code
ToshibaG71C0009S110T**0815**********  ~    T**1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)		0815 – 1253
G71C0009S1110815 – 1253
G71C0009S1120815 – 1253
G71C0009S1130815 – 1253
G71C0009S1140815 – 1253
G71C0009S1150815 – 1253
G71C0009S2100815 – 1253
G71C0009S2120815 – 1253
G71C0009S2140815 – 1253
G71C0009S4100815 – 1253
G71C0009S4110815 – 1253
G71C0009S4120815 – 1253
G71C0009S4130815 – 1253
G71C0009S4140815 – 1253
G71C0009S4150815 – 1253
G71C0009T110T0815**********  ~   T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)		0815 – 1253
G71C0009T1110815 – 1253
G71C0009T1120815 – 1253
G71C0009T1130815 – 1253
G71C0009T1140815 – 1253
G71C0009T1150815 – 1253
G71C0009T1160815 – 1253
G71C0009T1170815 – 1253
G71C0009T2100815 – 1253
G71C0009T2120815 – 1253
G71C000AE110T0815**********  ~  T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)		0815 – 1253
G71C000AE1110815 – 1253
G71C000AE112***0804********  ~   ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)		0804 – 1212
G71C000AE1130804 – 1212
G71C000AE210T0815**********  ~   T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)		0815 – 1253
G71C000AE212***0804********  ~   ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)		0804 – 1212
G71C000AE410T0815**********  ~  T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)		0815 – 1253
G71C000AE4110815 – 1253
G71C000AE412***0804********  ~   ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)		0804 – 1212 
G71C000AE4130804 – 1212 
G71C000AR1100804 – 1212 
G71C000AR2100804 – 1212 
G71C000AR3100804 – 1212 
G71C000AR4100804 – 1212 
G71C000AS1100804 – 1212 
G71C000AS4100804 – 1212 
G71C000BY110T0815**********  ~   T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)		0815 – 1253
G71C000BZ1100815 – 1253
G71C000DH1100815 – 1253 
G71C000DH4100815 – 1253
G71C000DJ1100815 – 1253
G71C000DJ4100815 – 1253
G71C000DM1100815 – 1253
G71C000DM4100815 – 1253
G71C000DN1100815 – 1253
G71C000DN4100815 – 1253
G71C000DP110***0804********  ~   ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)		0804 – 1212
G71C000DP4100804 – 1212
G71C000DQ1100804 - 1212
G71C000DQ4100804 - 1212
G71C000DU110T0815**********  ~   T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)		0815 - 1253
G71C000DX1100815 - 1253
G71C000DX4100815 - 1253
G71C000DY1100815 - 1253
G71C000DY4100815 - 1253
G71C000F71100815 - 1253
PA1750-040815 - 1253
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled AC adapters and contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement AC adapter. 

Visit https://support.dynabook.com/axx2024 to identify if the AC adapter is part of the recall and for instructions on how to order a replacement. Consumers need to submit a photo of their AC adapter with the power cord cut and certify proper disposal to dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com to receive a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 679 reports of the recalled AC adapters overheating or catching on fire, melting, and burning. This includes 43 reports of minor burn injuries. 

Sold At:
Various stores nationwide and Toshiba.com from April 2008 through April 2014 with Toshiba brand laptop computers, or separately for between $25 and $75.
Importer(s):

Dynabook Americas Inc., of Irvine, California (importer at the time of sale was Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-122
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Toshiba AC Adapter with model name/number and serial number location
