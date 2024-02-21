Dynabook Americas Recalls 15.5 Million Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The laptop AC adapters can overheat and spark, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 15.5 million (In addition, about 1.3 million were sold in Canada)
Dynabook at 800-457-7777 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com or online at https://support.dynabook.com/recall2024ax or at https://us.dynabook.com and click on “Recall Information” located on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves AC adapters sold with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers as well as sold separately. They have date codes between April 2008 through December 2012 in either a year month, date format, i.e. April 2008 is 0804, or year week, date format, i.e. week 15 of 2008 is 0815. The AC adapters are black and have the following model numbers and serial numbers and date codes printed on the AC adapter rating label.
|Brand Name
|Model Name /Number
|Serial Number format with embedded date code
|Date Code
|Toshiba
|G71C0009S110
|T**0815********** ~ T**1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S111
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S112
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S113
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S114
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S115
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S210
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S212
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S214
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S410
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S411
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S412
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S413
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S414
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009S415
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T110
|T0815********** ~ T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T111
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T112
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T113
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T114
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T115
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T116
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T117
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T210
|0815 – 1253
|G71C0009T212
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000AE110
|T0815********** ~ T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000AE111
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000AE112
|***0804******** ~ ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AE113
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AE210
|T0815********** ~ T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000AE212
|***0804******** ~ ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AE410
|T0815********** ~ T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000AE411
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000AE412
|***0804******** ~ ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AE413
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AR110
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AR210
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AR310
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AR410
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AS110
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000AS410
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000BY110
|T0815********** ~ T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000BZ110
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DH110
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DH410
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DJ110
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DJ410
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DM110
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DM410
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DN110
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DN410
|0815 – 1253
|G71C000DP110
|***0804******** ~ ***1212********
(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000DP410
|0804 – 1212
|G71C000DQ110
|0804 - 1212
|G71C000DQ410
|0804 - 1212
|G71C000DU110
|T0815********** ~ T1253**********
(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)
|0815 - 1253
|G71C000DX110
|0815 - 1253
|G71C000DX410
|0815 - 1253
|G71C000DY110
|0815 - 1253
|G71C000DY410
|0815 - 1253
|G71C000F7110
|0815 - 1253
|PA1750-04
|0815 - 1253
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled AC adapters and contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement AC adapter.
Visit https://support.dynabook.com/axx2024 to identify if the AC adapter is part of the recall and for instructions on how to order a replacement. Consumers need to submit a photo of their AC adapter with the power cord cut and certify proper disposal to dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com to receive a free replacement.
The firm has received 679 reports of the recalled AC adapters overheating or catching on fire, melting, and burning. This includes 43 reports of minor burn injuries.
Dynabook Americas Inc., of Irvine, California (importer at the time of sale was Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.)
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.