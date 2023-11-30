GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Electric Cooktops Due to Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves GE-branded JP3030 knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops manufactured from July 2022 through September 2022 with serial numbers beginning with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST. The recalled cooktops have black or white glass cooktop surfaces and have four radiant burners with four corresponding “Hot Cooktop” lights and four burner control knobs located on the right side of the cooking surface. The following model numbers, UPC codes, and serial number prefixes are included in this recall:

Model Number UPC Code Serial Number or Serial Number Prefix JP3030DJ4BB 084691809609 LT081195Q – LT081286Q

MT-

RT-

ST- JP3030SJ4SS 084691809074 LT015466Q – LT015467Q

LT048419Q – LT048420Q

LT073851Q

LT129159Q – LT129183Q

MT-

RT-

ST- JP3030TJ4WW 084691809081 LT148064Q – LT148068Q

LT118335Q

MT-

RT-

ST-

The model number, UPC code, and serial number of the cooktops are printed on the permanent on-product label located on the bottom of the unit, close to the front left burner location.