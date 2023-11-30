GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Electric Cooktops Due to Burn Hazard

The cooktop’s burners can remain on after use, even after being turned to the “off” position, due to misaligned burner knob stems and fractured burner knob components that can exist in units manufactured between July 2022 and September 2022, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 11,000
GE Appliances toll-free at 877-261-1509 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://geappliances.com/ge/recall/jp3030-cooktop-2023 or https://www.geappliances.com/ and click on the “JP3030 Cooktop Recall Information” button at the bottom of the webpage.
Recall Details
This recall involves GE-branded JP3030 knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops manufactured from July 2022 through September 2022 with serial numbers beginning with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST. The recalled cooktops have black or white glass cooktop surfaces and have four radiant burners with four corresponding “Hot Cooktop” lights and four burner control knobs located on the right side of the cooking surface. The following model numbers, UPC codes, and serial number prefixes are included in this recall:
|Model Number
|UPC Code
|Serial Number or Serial Number Prefix
|JP3030DJ4BB
|084691809609
|LT081195Q – LT081286Q
MT-
RT-
ST-
|JP3030SJ4SS
|084691809074
|LT015466Q – LT015467Q
LT048419Q – LT048420Q
LT073851Q
LT129159Q – LT129183Q
MT-
RT-
ST-
|JP3030TJ4WW
|084691809081
|LT148064Q – LT148068Q
LT118335Q
MT-
RT-
ST-
The model number, UPC code, and serial number of the cooktops are printed on the permanent on-product label located on the bottom of the unit, close to the front left burner location.
Consumers should immediately contact GE Appliances to arrange for free installation of a replacement burner knob assembly. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop. In the affected units, the burner can remain on following use even after being turned to the “off” position. In this case, the “On” indicator light will not be illuminated, but the “Hot Cooktop” light corresponding to the burner will remain illuminated until power to the cooktop is turned off at the breaker switch.
GE Appliances has received 83 reports of incidents in which a burner failed to regulate temperature accurately and/or power off when the knob was turned to the “off” position. No injuries have been reported.
