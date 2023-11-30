 Skip to main content

GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Electric Cooktops Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled GE electric radiant cooktop, model no. JP3030DJ4BB
  • Recalled GE electric radiant cooktop, model no. JP3030SJ4SS
  • Recalled GE electric radiant cooktop, model no. JP3030TJ4WW
  • Location of cooktop product label
  • Close-up of recalled cooktop product label
Name of Product:
Knob-control electric radiant cooktops, model GE JP3030
Hazard:

The cooktop’s burners can remain on after use, even after being turned to the “off” position, due to misaligned burner knob stems and fractured burner knob components that can exist in units manufactured between July 2022 and September 2022, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 30, 2023
Units:

About 11,000

Consumer Contact

 GE Appliances toll-free at 877-261-1509 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://geappliances.com/ge/recall/jp3030-cooktop-2023 or https://www.geappliances.com/ and click on the “JP3030 Cooktop Recall Information” button at the bottom of the webpage.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GE-branded JP3030 knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops manufactured from July 2022 through September 2022 with serial numbers beginning with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST. The recalled cooktops have black or white glass cooktop surfaces and have four radiant burners with four corresponding “Hot Cooktop” lights and four burner control knobs located on the right side of the cooking surface. The following model numbers, UPC codes, and serial number prefixes are included in this recall:

Model Number UPC Code Serial Number or Serial Number Prefix
JP3030DJ4BB 084691809609 LT081195Q – LT081286Q
MT- 
RT-
ST-
JP3030SJ4SS 084691809074 LT015466Q – LT015467Q
LT048419Q – LT048420Q
LT073851Q
LT129159Q – LT129183Q
MT-
RT-
ST-
JP3030TJ4WW 084691809081 LT148064Q – LT148068Q
LT118335Q
MT-
RT-
ST-

The model number, UPC code, and serial number of the cooktops are printed on the permanent on-product label located on the bottom of the unit, close to the front left burner location. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact GE Appliances to arrange for free installation of a replacement burner knob assembly. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop. In the affected units, the burner can remain on following use even after being turned to the “off” position. In this case, the “On” indicator light will not be illuminated, but the “Hot Cooktop” light corresponding to the burner will remain illuminated until power to the cooktop is turned off at the breaker switch.

Incidents/Injuries:

GE Appliances has received 83 reports of incidents in which a burner failed to regulate temperature accurately and/or power off when the knob was turned to the “off” position. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Major home improvement and appliance stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Lowe’s and The Home Depot, from July 2022 through 2023 for between $1,110 and $1,220.
Manufacturer(s):
Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc., d/b/a GE Appliances, of Louisville, Kentucky
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-033

